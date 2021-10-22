Koda Named Most Trusted Cryptocurrency Company | .

Koda Cryptocurrency was named ‘Most Trusted Crypto Company in 2021’ at Crypto Expo Dubai (CED2021), which took place on October 14 and 15 at Festival arena, Festival City in Dubai, . reported in a press release.

Trust, education, ease of use

Koda is an exciting new crypto offering from the UK, marketed by SummitBC Ltd. The core values ​​of the project revolve around Trust, Education and Ease (TEE). The company was one of the diamond sponsors at CED2021, which was attended by more than 8,000 people. More than 64 crypto companies and more than 80 speakers from the crypto industry were in attendance.

Crypto Expo Dubai brings together leaders and investors from the crypto industry to network and explore more business opportunities in the crypto space. It is considered the largest cryptocurrency event in the region. The organizer of the CED commented:

Our event has provided the best conference and enhanced networking opportunity that has helped individuals and companies gain knowledge in the blockchain and digital assets industry.

Koda is entering the gold standard stage

The award was collected by Koda Cryptocurrency / SummitBC CEO James Gale on the main stage of the event. Its vast experience in marketing, business management and systems development places SummitBC in a position of great influence, especially in the coming months with key projects in the pipeline.

He announced the next project plans earlier in the day. Right now, over 10,000 people own Koda, and it is entering the ‘gold standard’ token migration stage to Koda V2. This comes in the wake of a successful audit by esteemed blockchain auditors HashEx, who partnered with Safemoon most recently.

According to SummitBC, this migration will demonstrate that Koda is ‘more secure than Safemoon’.

Koda launches long-awaited reward token

Supporters received updates on the launch of Kapex (Koda-Apex), a new reward token that is currently in the whitelist pre-sale acceptance stage and is approaching the general pre-sale launch. SummitBC also announced the launch of SummitSwap, its revolutionary proprietary cryptocurrency exchange platform, the impact of which on the industry is expected to be very significant.

Since its launch in May 2021, Koda has posted an impressive upward curve.

