Kast’s anti-feminist and xenophobic agenda in Chile that also includes freedom for the repressors of the dictatorship

The government program of José Antonio Kast, the presidential candidate who won the first presidential round in Chile on Sunday, includes far-right proposals that range from the release of repressors convicted of crimes against humanity to the elimination of the right to abortion for reasons and the construction of walls on the borders with Peru and Bolivia.

Throughout 57 pages, the document registered in the Electoral Service is committed to “an unapologetic right” that he openly defend his ideology and stop wanting to “like everyone” or “not hurt anyone’s susceptibilities.”

Therefore, in addition to the fact that in his statements Kast defends the late dictator Augusto Pinochet and refuses to acknowledge that he led a dictatorship, in his program he repeatedly vindicates the Army and promises that it will put “order” and fight “insecurity, drug trafficking and terrorism”, in addition to disqualifying indigenous groups, women and sexual diversity and migration.

It also proposes “labor flexibility” for companies to lay off workers and a drastic adjustment in public spending that implies the elimination of eight ministries, including that of Women and Gender Equality, and even raises the reduction of seats in the chambers. of Deputies and Senators because “the Congress is very big.”

On the other hand, bets on eliminating the “gender ideology” in public schools, that is, comprehensive sexuality education, and in return reinforce religious education and “values” to promote “spiritual development” in children and offer subsidies to encourage increased birth rates.

Despite the fact that his government plan responds to the premises of the extreme right, Kast has resisted being classified as “ultra” since, he affirms, it only conforms to “common sense” to confront “the left, the political elite and opinology “in Chile.

The effort to be moderate collided on Tuesday with the scandal caused by Johannes Kaiser, a deputy elected by the Republican Party founded by Kast, and who in just 29 seconds shows his machismo and xenophobia by questioning the validity of the female vote if after those women ” who are afraid that immigrants who may rape them “vote for the parties that” are bringing these people.

But beyond the controversial statements of the militants of this party, which will be recurring in the coming weeks, the Government program makes it clear what is the project that Kast will launch if he wins the second round that will be held on 19 April. December.

Security

Without offering data, the document assures in an alarmist tone that people in Chile “live shut up in their homes, walk in fear on the streets” because “crime is not just a problem; it is an epidemic.”

He also anticipates a greater repression of social protest that, in itself, is already permanently suffering from state violence in the South American country.

“In the streets, there is no longer any authority to stop the violent marches and the feast that the hooded men make (…) there is no single person responsible for these disturbances of public order. In Araucanía, there is no rule of law and burning of farms are true acts of terrorism, “he accuses.

Therefore, it promises “a total and absolute support to the forces of Order and Security” which includes budget increases. “I say it with pride. I am not afraid of the military and no one should be; quite the opposite,” he says, announcing that he will send the military to Araucanía to fight “the terrorists,” as the indigenous groups are usually described. they claim ownership of land and other rights.

Despite the fact that Kast founded the Republican Party, his government program lacks the Republican respect for the independence of powers, since he repeatedly warns that congressmen who vote against his initiatives will actually be voting against Chileans.

Human rights and foreign policy

A fervent admirer of the Pinochet dictatorship (1973-1990), the candidate does not hide his intention to free criminals against humanity convicted of kidnapping, torture, murder or disappearance of more than 30,000 victims.

That is why he proposes to promote “the end of the political transition” through “the equality of all before the law”, which includes a new treatment “for the military deprived of their fundamental human rights” because “they are the only Chileans who continue to pay for the tragic political crisis of 1973.” At no point does he acknowledge that it was a coup d’état.

“For them there is no impartial application of the laws. It is evident that there is more thirst for revenge than for justice. Therefore, using the legal and constitutional powers of the President of the Republic, our government will put an end to the most serious abuses through the immediate pardon to those who have been condemned by virtue of legal fictions “, it affirms.

With respect to the borders, he emphatically criticizes the long-standing demands of Bolivia to recover a route that allows it to have access to the Pacific Sea.

Like Donald Trump, which proposed to erect a wall between Mexico and the US, Kast announces the construction of “physical barriers where required” on the border with Bolivia and Peru to “support police work and help curb drug trafficking and smuggling in the border”.

Regarding foreign policy, the candidate offers to break diplomatic relations with Venezuela and Cuba and prioritize the Pacific Alliance to the detriment of the Southern Common Market (Mercosur) and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States.

“Values”

Kast’s program includes a broad chapter to criticize what the right wing has dubbed “gender ideology” to refer to feminist and sexual diversity struggles, the right to abortion and equal marriage, and comprehensive sex education.

That is why he announces that, if he wins the presidency, he will “immediately” reverse the decriminalization of abortion for three reasons (rape, if the life of the mother or unfeasibility of the fetus is in danger) that was approved in 2017.

“Along with this, present a permanent support agenda and approve the necessary resources to support mothers and families who have to carry out unwanted or complex pregnancies,” he anticipates.

Simultaneously, it will offer “birth promotion plans” and “birth subsidies”, that is, the provision of financial resources to encourage heterosexual couples to have children.

In addition, it will launch a research and monitoring program that “promotes the family and the right of parents to educate their children”, and another to reinforce the role of Christian churches in public education and their presence in the State in general.

“We will open Offices of Religious Affairs in all Municipalities and promote their creation in Municipalities, also raising the hierarchical level of the National Office of Religious Affairs within the structure of the State,” he says.

Along with this, it will promote the “right of parents to educate their children”, because it considers that in Family courts parents do not have access to a lawyer to defend them from accusations by “ideological institutions” that want to deprive them of this right.

In that sense, it will repeal the educational reform to facilitate that the “values” remain in the hands of the parents according to their own convictions. “The programs and contents of the curriculum that constitute propaganda or support for abortion and gender ideologies will be eliminated,” he warns.

Conversely, All public schools and high schools in Chile must permanently hire a Religion teacher to prevent children from being “indoctrinated”.

