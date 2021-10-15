Jimmy Choo launches NFT

Luxury fashion accessories brand Jimmy Choo is pleased to announce its first step in the digital art and gaming conversation by introducing two NFT initiatives, in strategic partnership with UCOLLEX.

As the final layer of the collaboration with New York artist Eric Haze, Jimmy Choo will release a one-of-a-kind NFT to auction alongside 8,888 mystery boxes to purchase on the Binance NFT Marketplace. The NFTs reinforce the collectability theme that runs through collaboration by fusing art, fashion and street culture.

On October 20, an animated artwork featuring a digital version of the sneaker produced for the JIMMY CHOO / ERIC HAZE CURATED BY POGGY collaboration will be available for bidding on Binance NFT. The NFT features the shoe spinning against a signature Haze script canvas and only exists digitally. Not only will the highest bidder in the auction get the NFT, but they will also receive a limited edition pair of hand-painted sneakers. The auction bidding will be hosted on the Binance NFT marketplace. All proceeds from the auction will be donated to the Jimmy Choo Foundation in support of Women for Women International, which helps women survivors of war rebuild their lives.

In addition to the auctioned NFT, Jimmy Choo will put 8,888 mystery boxes up for sale. They will be divided into four scarcity tiers: a single Jimmy Choo / Eric Haze LOVE 100 Glitter, 445 Super Rare cards, 3,109 Rare cards, and 5,333 Neutral cards. Buyers will buy without knowing which card they will receive in advance. Mystery Boxes will launch on October 20 on Binance NFT for 30 BUSD. Users who pick up the Jimmy Choo Mystery Box SSR or SR will have the opportunity to receive a super rare and never-before-seen NFT design from Jimmy Choo, which will be released at a later date.

NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are at the intersection of art, fashion, and technology. They are unique pieces of digital data stored and protected through a shared online ledger and are minted as unique, giving them their value.

The launch of NFT is the final element in an ambitious multi-layered collaboration that is born from the combination of three creative visionaries, three global capitals and three distinct points of view that bring to life an iconic partnership. The JIMMY CHOO / ERIC HAZE CURATED BY POGGY collaboration fuses the unique creativity of New York artist and designer Eric Haze, Japanese fashion icon and guest style curator Poggy and London-based brand creative director Sandra Choi.

Register here: https://row.jimmychoo.com/en_AU/eric-haze-poggy-nft.html

The NFTs will be available for purchase here: https://www.binance.com/en/nft