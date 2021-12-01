Jeffrey Epstein’s ex-pilot reveals that Bill Clinton, Donald Trump and Prince Andrew traveled with the billionaire in his private plane

Posted: Dec 1, 2021 01:25 GMT

Lawrence Paul Visoski Jr. said during the child sex trafficking trial against the businessman’s ex-partner, Ghislaine Maxwell, that he never saw any sexual activity on Epstein’s jet.

Former Jeffrey Epstein pilot for nearly 30 years, Lawrence Paul Visoski Jr., stated that former US presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, as well as prince Andrew from the United Kingdom, were some of the high-profile people who flew in the private plane of the tycoon, who died in 2019 in New York jail where he awaited trial after being charged with sex trafficking of minors.

When questioned this Tuesday during the trial for child sex trafficking against Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s ex-partner and alleged pimp, Visoski said that in the 2000s Clinton traveled “a few times” on the billionaire’s ‘jet’, known as the ‘Lolita Express’. In addition, he pointed out that he remembers the third son of Queen Elizabeth II on board the aircraft, the New York Post collects.

As for Trump, who met Epstein in the 1990s, when they were both successful entrepreneurs, the pilot explained that he transported him “more than once.” When asked by Maxwell’s attorney, Christian Everdell, if the former president traveled with his family, Visoski said he did not remember him. However, he added: “I certainly remember President Trump”.

Other prominent names that the witness recalled seeing on the American tycoon’s private plane were the actor Kevin Spacey, who was reported in 2018 for sexual harassment, comedian Chris Tucker, famous violinist Itzhak Perlman and former senators George Mitchell and John Glenn.

“Of course not”

However, the former pilot stressed that he never saw any sexual activity on Epstein’s plane, but added that the cabin door was always closed during the flight. “Of course not,” he said when asked if he had witnessed sexual activity with minors.

Likewise, Visoski pointed out that the billionaire never warned him to stay in the cabin during flights and even encouraged him to use a bathroom near the back of the plane that forced him to pass in front of the plane’s sofas. The pilot added that never saw any children on their planes who were not accompanied by their parents, reports ..

When Everdell asked about a teenage girl, identified as ‘Jane’, who prosecutors say was sexually abused by Epstein, the former pilot noted that she was a “mature woman, with piercing pale blue eyes” when introduced to her. .

Speaking of Ghislaine Maxwell, Visoski stated that he regarded her as Epstein’s “number two” and that she called often to schedule her flights. The line of questioning was in the context of the role of women in organizing the businessman’s life.