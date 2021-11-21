Japan could intervene militarily in the event of a possible conflict between China and Taiwan, researchers warn

Posted: Nov 21, 2021 14:07 GMT

Researchers have warned to remain alert to the possibility that Japan intervenes militarily in the event of a possible conflict between China and Taiwan, the island claimed by the Asian giant, the South China Morning Post reported this Sunday.

According to Wu Huaizhong of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences in a recent study published in the journal Asia-Pacific Security and Maritime Affairs, recent gestures of support for Taiwan indicate that Japan and the US are making plans to dissuade Beijing. to use force against the island.

“Japan has not only issued signals through official and individual levels, but has also tried to carry out practical response actions through the Japan-US alliance or has partially acted alone under the existing legal framework, “the expert was quoted as saying. In recent years, the Japanese and US navies carried out a series of joint exercises and last week they carried out their first joint anti-submarine drill. in the South China Sea.

“There are strong conflicts and oppositions”

For their part, some Chinese researchers have warned that Tokyo may try to use UN peacekeeping missions to become a great power. “China should monitor its attempts to use such opportunities to circumvent the peace constitution,” Hu Fangxin and Zhang Lihua warned in an article posted on the website of the Tsinghua University World Peace Forum.

Japan did not begin sending its armed forces to participate in UN missions abroad until 1992, and since then both restrictions on access to weapons and peacekeeping activities have been relaxed. According to experts, these operations have increased public support for action abroad, improved the country’s ability to project military power, and increased its diplomatic autonomy.

Hu and Zhang also detail that the 2015 national security law has given the Japanese Self-Defense Forces the right to participate in “collective defense” operations and significantly expanded their mandate. “The Japanese government has broken ‘exclusively defensive’ restrictions […] forcing the constitutional review process with a fait accompli “, they indicate.

Liu Jiangyong, a specialist in China-Japan relations at Tsinghua University, compared the basic relationship between the two countries to a game of chess. “In matters such as history, Taiwan, the Senkaku Islands [que Tokio y Pekín reclaman], maritime rights, regional security, joint defense between Japan and the US and, more recently, Xinjiang and Hong Kong, there are strong conflicts and oppositions, “he said.

The expert argues that Beijing is concerned that Tokyo has the ambition to become a world power while wanting to contain its neighbor, and stated that the Japanese authorities allied with US, Australia, India, NATO and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to put China in check when it had the New Silk Road, its rail transport project between the ports of the Pacific, in the Russian and Chinese Far East, and the sea ports in Europe.

Beijing seeks “peaceful” reunification with Taiwan, but will not tolerate separatist attempts

For his part, China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi warned on Saturday that his country will not tolerate “Taiwan’s independence.”

Wang stated that “reunification will be pursued in a peaceful manner by making every effort,” but added that “China will not tolerate any secessionist behavior to separate the country, it will not accept any attempt to create ‘two Chinas’ or’ one China, one Taiwan ‘on the global stage. ” In addition, he stressed that the Chinese stance of opposing “Taiwan independence” has always been very clear.