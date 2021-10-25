Jack Tao, CEO of PHEMEX Exchange, bets on the potential of the metaverse

Key facts:

PHEMEX was part of the World Blockchain Summit, an event where the metaverse was a topic of interest.

Through the NFTs the exchange plans to enter the metaverse.

Trading platforms, such as PHEMEX, are constantly evolving, along with the cryptocurrency industry. PHEMEX is one of the top exchanges in the ecosystem when it comes to derivatives, and is currently headquartered in Singapore.

Being one of the 10 largest derivatives exchanges, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking, it is clear that the company must adapt to the changing crypto market and the needs of its clients. For this reason, its CEO and founder Jack Tao, has expressed his desire for the platform to be part of what is now known as the metaverse.

PHEMEX is present at the World Blockchain Summit

On October 13 and 14, 2021, the World Blockchain Summit, and PHEMEX was present at this event. More than 500 experts and recognized figures met to discuss market trends, the impact of blockchain technology on society and what to expect in the future in the sector, with the metaverse being a recurring theme.

The participants of the event had the opportunity to collaborate with the largest cryptocurrency and blockchain companies, share with opinion leaders and investors, gain knowledge and stay abreast of the latest in the industry.

On behalf of PHEMEX, Jack Tao was one of the speakers at the World Blockchain Summit. The exchange was founded by seasoned Wall Street executives. So, having a traditional financial background, Jack recognizes that the current banking system is full of disadvantages and shortcomings that cannot be ignored.

In view of the need for a cryptocurrency trading platform characterized by professionalism, Tao and his partners decided to found PHEMEX in 2019. Their main objective is offer a transparent service and focused on the customer.

During his participation in the World Blockchain Summit, Tao discussed one of the most popular and controversial topics in the world of cryptocurrencies: the metaverse. In short, the metaverse is a three-dimensional space in which one interacts in a virtual world, a kind of augmented reality.

Although it is still a project under construction, the metaverse has created controversy among industry leaders. For its part, Jack has expressed that he sees great potential behind this invention., and you want PHEMEX to be part of it.

“The metaverse presents a new way of interacting with the digital world, which is even more immersive and disruptive than our current Internet. No one knows exactly what it will look like, but that’s by design. The metaverse is intended to be constructed by each participant, not by a central authority, “commented Jack Tao.

A key factor in creating the metaverse is the NFTs. Non-fungible tokens have been a trend in the last year, becoming the protagonists of hundreds of projects. Tao said about it:

“This year, we have witnessed the huge rise, fall and rise of the NFT market. A telling sign that NFTs are here to stay is not that a few NFTs have been sold for millions of dollars, but that tens of thousands of NFTs have been sold for modest sums. This shows that digital collectibles are not just the playground for cryptocurrencies, they are spreading into massive exposure.

Although PHEMEX is a cryptocurrency exchange and not an NFT platform, the company is still looking for opportunities to be part of the metaverse. For example, in March it organized an event focused on NFT, which was attended by more than a thousand people who participated in the creation of a mural with QR codes.

On the other hand, PHEMEX has included in its list coins of such popular games as Axie Infinity. But AXS is just one of these currencies. Also included was MANA, Decentraland’s native token. A) Yes, the exchange shows that it trusts the GameFi model, because it takes its list of currencies very seriously.

PHEMEX continues to evaluate new ways to access the metaverse and in this way contribute to its global expansion. If you do not want to miss the news of the exchange, enter its website and its social networks: Twitter, Telegram, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

Disclaimer: The content and links provided in this article are for informational purposes only. . does not offer legal, financial or investment recommendations or advice, nor does it substitute the due diligence of each interested party. . does not endorse any investment or similar offer promoted here. click here for more information.