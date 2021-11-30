“It’s not that the new omicron variant is terrible, it’s that the world’s poor were abandoned”: López Obrador criticizes Covax’s management in Africa

Posted: Nov 30, 2021 14:06 GMT

The Mexican president described as a “shame” the work of the international mechanism designed to distribute vaccines in the African continent.

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, criticized the lack of vaccines against covid-19 for Africa, as he considered that this abandonment by the Covax mechanism explains the current situation with the omicron variant.

“What is happening with the new variant is that the vaccines did not reach Africa,” said the president. “It’s not that the new variant is terrible, it’s that the poor were abandoned of the world, as it usually happens, “López Obrador said in his morning conference on November 30.

In this sense, the Mexican president questioned the effectiveness of the Covax mechanism, promoted by the United Nations, to distribute vaccines against covid-19 among developing countries.

“The Covax mechanism was created to deliver vaccines so that poor countries have vaccines and it turns out that as of today this mechanism has distributed 5% of all the vaccines applied. It is a shame. 95% are vaccines from large laboratories, large pharmaceutical companies, “said the Mexican president.

López Obrador considered that in the case of Mexico, the priority now is to vaccinate the 270,000 most isolated communities in the country, after 132.6 million doses of coronavirus vaccines have been applied throughout the country, equivalent to 86% of the adult population.

The Mexican president considered that the country could have the Patria vaccine against covid-19 ready by 2022.

WHO concern

The director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, pointed out last Monday, November 29, during the special session of the international organization, that the end of the pandemic will depend on reaching high levels of vaccination worldwide. .

“The more inequality persists in [el acceso] to vaccines, the more opportunities the virus will have to evolve in ways that we cannot predict or prevent, “said Tedros.

The WHO director added that “more than 80% of the world’s vaccines have gone to the G20 countries, “while” low-income countries, most of them in Africa, have received only the 0.6%“.

WHO has rated “very high” global risk in relation to this omicron variant, although at the same time it has recognized “considerable uncertainties” about its potential to resist vaccines and generate serious symptoms.

