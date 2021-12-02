“It is important to know your own value and defend yourself”: Scarlett Johansson pronounces on her millionaire lawsuit against Disney

Posted: Dec 1, 2021 23:51 GMT

In September, the American actress and the studio reached an agreement in the lawsuit for the simultaneous release of the film ‘Black Widow’ in theaters and Disney +, which, according to Johansson, caused him losses, and they promised to continue working together.

Scarlett Johansson ruled on the lawsuit she filed last July against Walt Disney Co. for the simultaneous premiere of the movie ‘Black Widow’ (‘Black Widow’ in Spain) in cinemas and on the Disney + subscription service, which, of According to the American actress, it reduced its expected share of the box office.

During the 35th American Cinematheque awards gala, which was held in November in the Californian city of Beverly Hills, the artist stressed that she believes “that it is important, in general, to know your own value and defend yourself“, especially in the film industry, the AP reported Wednesday.

“I have been working in this sector for a long time, almost 30 years, and since then a lot has changed, and in these 30 years I have felt that ‘My God, if I defend myself, they could put me on the blacklist or never go back to work. ‘”Johansson told reporters, finding that, “Luckily, that has changed in this big industry”.

“I am happy to have resolved our differences with Disney”

On September 30, Johansson, who played Natasha Romanoff, also known by her alias ‘Black Widow’, in nine films dating back to ‘Iron Man 2’ (2010), reached a settlement with Disney over the lawsuit, quickly ending what had begun as the first major conflict between a studio and a star over changes to a movie’s release plans.

In her lawsuit, the celebrity valued at more than $ 50 million his losses at the box office as a result of what he described as a violation of the contract between the actress, the producer of the film, Marvel, and the distributor himself.

Although the terms of the agreement were not disclosed, both parties released a joint statement in which they pledged to continue working together. “I am happy to have resolved our differences with Disney,” the artist said at the time.

“I am incredibly proud of the work we have done together over the years and I have really enjoyed my creative relationship with the team. I am looking forward to continuing our collaboration“he added.

For his part, Alan Bergman, president of Disney Studios Content, said he is “delighted to have been able to reach a mutual agreement.” “We appreciate your contributions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and look forward to working together on several upcoming projects,” stated Bergman.

‘Black Widow’, which premiered in summer 2021, raised $ 218 million internationally during its debut weekend, including $ 60 million through purchases on Disney +, according to company data.

