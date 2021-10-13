Is Serum (SRM) A Good Buying Opportunity? .

SRM / USD Serum Remains Under Pressure; The price of this cryptocurrency fell from $ 13.95 to $ 6.7 since September 11, 2021, and the current price is $ 7.33. From a technical point of view, the risk of a further fall still persists, and if you decide to buy this cryptocurrency at the current price, you should use a “stop-loss” order because the risk is still high.

Project with great potential

Serum is a decentralized exchange (DEX) and ecosystem that brings unprecedented speed and low transaction costs to DeFi while remaining fully transparent and trustworthy. Serum is not only designed for financial applications, but also for growing industries such as gaming, and is preparing to meet the demands of a larger and more diverse user group.

The governance token of this decentralized exchange is SRM and as of now, less than 15% of all SRMs have been unlocked.

Over the next six years, the remaining tokens would be linearly unlocked in equal proportions, while Serum estimates that a very small percentage of these tokens would enter the circulating supply, which the foundation closely manages.

Serum is based on Solana, while the SRM token raises value for holders through protocol fees that go towards regular token burns. The price of serum (SRM) has skyrocketed since the beginning of August 2021 and reached a record high above $ 13.9 on September 11.

Since then, the price has collapsed, the daily transaction volume has weakened, but Serum is preparing for continuous updates to the DEX architecture and the order book to meet the changing needs of developers and user demand. . The serum team reported:

Serum is preparing to meet the demands of a broader and more diverse user group. Decentralized governance is a critical step that will create a framework for the community to express their opinion.

Serum is a truly unique project with great potential, and the price of this cryptocurrency could rise again to the levels we saw in September 2021; Still, traders should keep in mind that if the price of Bitcoin falls below the $ 50,000 support, that will have a negative influence on the price of SRM.

The bears control the SRM

Data source: tradingview.com

Serum (SRM) has plunged from its all-time highs above $ 13.9 recorded in the second week of September 2021. The risk of further declines is not over yet, the critical support level is at $ 6, and if the price breaks it, it could be the beginning of a major downtrend.

On the other hand, if the price breaks above the $ 9 resistance again, we have a clear path towards $ 10.

Summary

Serum is a project with great potential, but it is probably not the best time to buy SRM. The cryptocurrency market is losing value this Tuesday; The price of Bitcoin has weakened since its recent highs, and the price of SRM may weaken from current price levels if the negative trend continues.

