Is it too late to buy Solana on October 22? .

Solana SOL / USD has slowly become one of the most popular public blockchain platforms out there.

It is an open source and decentralized project with consensus achieved through Proof-of-Stake (PoS).

Increased interest in Solana’s blockchain as a catalyst for growth

On October 21, the Solana-based game MonkeyBall raised $ 3 million in the largest funding round.

From October 18 to October 22, Solana held the Solana Hackathon known as IGNITION.

This hackathon had more than $ 5,120,000 in prizes and more than 5,875 participants.

What’s interesting about this is that there are over 500 projects on it, making it one of the biggest they’ve ever done.

In any case, this has triggered interest within the Solana blockchain.

Additionally, on October 20, Solana announced that UST will be coming to Solana DeFi via Wormhole, the cross-chain interoperability protocol that connects high-value blockchain networks.

On the same day, OKEx announced the deposit and withdrawal service for USDT and USDC through the Solana network.

This is another indication of the growth of the Solana network and the growth potential that the SOL token has.

Should I buy Solana (SOL)?

On October 22, Solana (SOL) was worth $ 202.12.

To get a better perspective on what kind of point of value this is for the token, we’ll compare it to its all-time highest value, as well as its performance in September.

Solana’s all-time highest value was on September 9, when the token reached a value of $ 213.47.

This gives us an indication that the SOL token is really close to its highest value of all time, or in other words, there is only a difference of $ 11.35 or 5% in value.

On September 22, the token’s value fell to $ 122.54, making it its lowest value point of the month.

From September 9 to September 22, the SOL token fell in value by $ 90 or 42%.

However, from September 22 to October 22, the token increased in value by $ 79.58 or 64%.

With this in mind, the SOL token has the potential to hit $ 210 by the end of October, and it is not too late to buy it.

