Is Filecoin a good buy in October 2021? .

Filecoin FIL / USD is a cryptocurrency that incentivizes a global network of IT operators to provide storage that powers a file storage and sharing service.

These Filecoin miners are incentivized for making storage space available to users by receiving FIL tokens.

FIL tokens are the native cryptocurrency tokens used to purchase storage space and retrieve data from the Filecoin network.

Filecoin’s many enhancements as catalysts for growth

On September 14, Filecoin announced a referral program for its users that brings in new members who carry data sets of more than 90 terabytes. The network reached 9,000,000 terabytes in August, with more than 3,000 systems and storage providers serving more than 400 applications.

On October 8, eToro added Filecoin (FIL) and Polkadot (DOT) to its platform.

On October 13, Filecoin made another announcement, where they had a storage collaboration with Flow Blockchain, which Dapper Labs supports.

This is a service that established decentralized data storage for non-fungible tokens (NFTs), along with the media assets that were associated with them.

On October 15, the daily launch of Filecoin Tokens decreased 23.8% to mark a year since the launch of the mainnet.

Should you buy Filecoin (FIL)?

On October 19, FIlecoin (FIL) was worth $ 63.49.

With that said, to get a better perspective on why some traders are interested in the token and to see what signs it shows in terms of further adoption and growth, we will compare it to its historical value.

Filecoin (FIL) hit an all-time high on April 1, when it hit $ 236.84. Compared to its all-time highest value on Oct. 19, FIL was 73% lower in value or $ 173.35 lower.

Let’s review the September value so we can get a better perspective on what happened during the previous month.

FIL got off to a strong start in September, worth $ 118.7 on September 5.

However, FIL’s value fell to its lowest point on September 26, when the token was worth $ 51.5. Here, we can see that the token’s value fell by 56% or $ 67.2.

However, its momentum can be seen due to the fact that from September 26 to October 19, the token increased in value by $ 11.99 or 23%. This could be one of the main reasons why you’ve had a high level of interest lately.

In other words, at this rate, by the end of October, we could potentially see FIlecoin (FIL) reach a value of $ 100.

