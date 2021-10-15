Is cryptocurrency becoming the favorite among multinationals?

These eight major corporations are actively seeking new opportunities in the cryptocurrency space.

Long before cryptocurrency had any general market value or relevance, big companies would have laughed at the idea. Starting with the Covid-19 epidemic, international markets began to see the potential related to digital currency, which was previously considered too volatile and to be recognized by any major corporate organization or company.

These days, it seems like crypto news isn’t too far off the front page. The ability to buy and sell cryptocurrencies is becoming more and more widespread. However, there are still few places to spend virtual currency due to its volatility.

The number of companies accepting cryptocurrencies as official payment methods is expanding across various industries, from major companies to airlines. These companies allow users to pay for goods and services using cryptocurrencies.

The following are among the largest and most well-known companies that use and accept cryptocurrencies.

1- Microsoft

The approval of Bitcoin transactions by Microsoft, as one of the largest software companies in the world, contributes significantly to generating confidence in the use of cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrencies can be exchanged for credit for the best user profiles and various services, especially Xbox Live and Skype, which is not the only reason for the company’s interest in cryptocurrencies. Microsoft also introduced ION, a blockchain-based two-tier identification tool. Instead of accepting payment, the system produces digital IDs to verify identities online.

2- PayPal

Suppose someone is going to successfully sue Microsoft. In that case, it makes sense for the company that pioneered modern digital transactions to do so. PayPal customers in the United States can now buy, trade, and hold a few cryptocurrencies, notably Litecoin, Ethereum, Btc cash, and Bitcoin. In addition, the PayPal application will allow you to keep track of cryptocurrencies. The only downside is that the funds cannot be withdrawn from the company’s digital wallet.

PayPal stated that customers in the UK can now trade Ether, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash using the company’s website or app.

PayPal has been silent on whether it wants to extend the service to more countries.

3- Excess stocks

Overstock is now the market leader in the retail and cryptocurrency industries. Overstock even accepts a variety of cryptocurrencies in addition to bitcoins.

Overstock doesn’t just take bitcoin, it stores it too! These are the providers that best serve the bitcoin community! They are committed to the long term and not only use Bitcoin as a promotional tool.

Make sure to select Bitcoin as your payment method throughout the checkout process.

4- Starbucks

Starbucks originally upset the Bitcoin community by announcing that it will begin receiving Bitcoin payments in stores in 2019. Starbucks later stated that the allegations were inaccurate on several points. To begin with, they would not take Bitcoin directly. Instead, they would collaborate with the Bakkt futures exchange. Second, Bitcoin transactions would not be allowed until the Bakkt app launches in mid-2020.

5- Tesla

Tesla stated in February 2021 that it had acquired $ 1.5 billion in bitcoins.

In addition, it announced that digital money will be accepted for the purchase of its renowned electric cars.

And he did so until May 13, 2021, when he changed course.

And while you can’t buy a Tesla with Bitcoin right now, Musk said on June 14, 2021 that he would reopen bitcoin purchases once Bitcoin mining is powered by more than 50% renewable energy.

So please wait: all miners are leaving China and renewable energy is gradually becoming a more important part of the Bitcoin mining scene.

6- Amazon

This year, it was reported that Amazon would collaborate with other internet giants, such as Facebook, to develop the foundation for its cryptocurrency. The e-commerce company is not yet accepting cryptocurrency payments directly. However, you can purchase Amazon coupons through the Bitrefill company, which only uses cryptocurrencies. This website simplifies the life of Bitcoin by turning Bitcoin into gift cards, phone recharges, and other goods.

7- Coca-Cola

The beverage giant’s company and distributor of beverages has allowed bitcoin as a means of payment through a cooperation with the Centrapay platform. There are currently over 2,000 good prospects accepting bitcoin as payment for drinks in New Zealand and Australia.

8- Whole foods

Whole Foods has collaborated with the Winklevoss twins’ Flexa spending app, called “Spend.” With the Spend app, you can easily shop for all your whole foods using Btc, Ltc, or the Gemini dollar. However, the Spend app doesn’t restrict you to full meals.