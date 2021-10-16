Is CAKE a good buying opportunity at the current price?

The cryptocurrency market is moving forward this trading week, Bitcoin has stabilized above $ 60,000, Ethereum is trading very close to the $ 4,000 resistance, and this situation also supports the price of PancakeSwap CAKE / USD. In less than several days, the price of this cryptocurrency has advanced from $ 16.8 dollars above $ 24 dollars, and the current price is $ 20 dollars.

Decentralized platform

PancakeSwap is a decentralized platform that runs on Binance Smart Chain and allows you to trade any token by connecting your wallet. PancakeSwap does not hold your funds when trading and has lower transaction costs than other major decentralized exchanges.

Looking for quick news, tips, and market analysis? Sign up for the . newsletter today.

You have 100% ownership of your own crypto if you trade on PancakeSwap, which is not the case with centralized exchanges like Binance or Coinbase. It is important to say that almost 3 million users have made more than forty million transactions in the last thirty days on this decentralized platform.

CAKE is a token that powers the PancakeSwap ecosystem, and CAKE holders can earn millions of USD in free tokens each week from major projects. You can commit your CAKE to offer liquidity for cryptocurrency trading, while PancakeSwap allows you to trade directly from your wallet app.

In addition to this, you can use CAKE to vote on proposals, coin NFT, and join up to 11,000 daily players to purchase tickets on the PancakeSwap Lottery. PancakeSwap is continually working on new features and options, which are very important to expanding its ecosystem. The PancakeSwap team reported:

We implemented our new mobile device navigation system for the site. Now it’s much easier to get around the site and find what you need… especially for mobile device users.

PancakeSwap is a project with great potential; The popularity of this decentralized platform is increasing around the world, as more and more exchanges offer the CAKE cryptocurrency. The liquidity of this currency has increased dramatically; CAKE has advanced above $ 24 this Thursday, while the current price is $ 20.

The price of this cryptocurrency could easily advance above the $ 25 resistance if the current trend continues; Still, if you decide to trade PancakeSwap (CAKE) in the next few days, you should use a stop-loss order because the risk is still high.

$ 25 represents a major resistance

PancakeSwap (CAKE) is trading above $ 20 this Saturday and if you decide to buy this cryptocurrency in October 2021, you should consider that the price could also weaken from current levels.

Data source: tradingview.com

If the price jumps above the $ 25 resistance, it would be a signal to trade CAKE, and the next price target could be around $ 30. On the other hand, if the price falls below the $ 15 support, it would be a firm “sell” signal and possibly a trend reversal signal.

Summary

PancakeSwap is a decentralized platform with low transaction costs that allows you to exchange any token just by connecting your wallet. PancakeSwap (CAKE) is trading above $ 20 this Saturday, and if the price jumps above the $ 25 resistance, the next price target could be around $ 30.

Invest in cryptocurrencies, stocks, ETFs, and more, in minutes with our preferred broker, eToro

7/10

67% of retail CFD accounts lose money