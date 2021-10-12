Is Bitcoin a purchase price rose $ 57,000? Invezz

Bitcoin BTC / USD advances this Monday, and the price of this cryptocurrency surpassed $ 57,000 for the first time in the last five months. Bitcoin is currently at 12% of its peak of $ 64,895 and according to technical analysis, everything indicates that the price could very soon advance above the resistance of $ 60,000.

Daily volume remains high

Bitcoin continues to enjoy the support of both developers and user communities, while the fundamentals of this cryptocurrency constantly improve. Bitcoin is trading very close to the $ 60,000 resistance, the daily volume of this crypto remains high and Bitcoin continues to grow following the influx of new capital to the market.

According to recent research from CryptoCompare’s Digital Asset Management, institutional investor interest in cryptocurrencies is increasing, while Allied Market Research recently reported that the global cryptocurrency market would reach $ 4.94 billion by 2030.

This is undoubtedly positive news for Bitcoin investors, while Meltem Demirors, chief strategy officer (CSO) at digital asset investment firm CoinShares, said that Bitcoin could hit $ 100,000 by the end of the year.

Historically, October has been a positive month for Bitcoin as six of the last ten have been impressive for Bitcoin, and for now everything indicates that the price could very soon advance above the $ 60,000 resistance.

Bitcoin has nearly doubled in value since late June and early July, when the price briefly dipped below $ 30,000. Another positive is that Jerome Powell said this month that the Fed had no intention of banning cryptocurrencies, indicating that institutional demand will likely continue to grow.

Cryptocurrency market sentiment continues to improve, with Bloomberg chief commodities strategist Mike McGlone saying that the price of Bitcoin could increase significantly in the final quarter of 2021. Mike McGlone added:

Bitcoin may be entering a unique phase that may end in a price surge in the fourth quarter of this year as US debt rises and tensions over potential default rise.

Bulls in control of BTC

Bitcoin has advanced above $ 57,000 this Monday, and according to the rules of technical analysis, everything indicates that the price could advance above the resistance of $ 60,000 very soon.

Data source: tradingview.com

If the price jumps above $ 58,000, it would be a signal to trade Bitcoin, and the next price target could be around $ 60,000. On the other hand, if the price falls below the $ 50,000 support, it would be a strong “sell” signal, and the next target could be around $ 45,000.

Summary

Bitcoin has advanced above $ 57,000 on Monday, and Bloomberg chief commodities strategist Mike McGlone said that the price of Bitcoin could rise significantly in the final quarter of 2021. The current trend for this cryptocurrency remains bullish. , and for now, there is no sign of the trend reversal.

