Irma Galindo Barrios, an environmental defender in the Mexican state of Oaxaca, disappears

Posted: Nov 16, 2021 15:33 GMT

According to a human rights organization, the activist has suffered death threats since 2018 for her defense of the forests.

Irma Galindo Barrios, 41, an environmental defender in the southern Mexican state of Oaxaca, is missing. She was last seen on October 27 in Mexico City, where she traveled to attend the Governing Board of the Protection Mechanism for Human Rights Defenders and Journalists, but she never came to the meeting.

“The defender wore guarding on your own since 2019 in the absence of state protection mechanisms, “the National Network of Women Human Rights Defenders in Mexico warned in a statement.

October 27 was also the last day on which Galindo Barrios denounced on social networks the conflict that his people Ñuu Savi is experiencing, in Mixtec Oaxaca. The activist pointed out that the government of the State of Oaxaca has been “‘applying strategies” such as “forced displacement” for more than two years.

In addition, days before his disappearance there was an armed attack against several communities belonging to San Sebastián Atatlahuca, in Oaxaca and, according to the media, one person was killed and four disappeared.

Threats of death

The human rights defender organization explains that since 2018, the activist has suffered intimidation, harassment, persecution, smear campaigns and death threats for her defense of the forests in San Esteban and for your logging complaints before the Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources (Sermanat).

“Despite this history of multiple attacks, Defender Irma’s risk analysis was described by the Protection Mechanism for Human Rights Defenders and Journalists as’ ordinary ‘, which means that’ it can wait ‘and that’ his life is not in danger ‘”, he denounces.

The human rights network demands that the authorities open a “rapid and independent” investigation that “guarantee your appearance alive”.

According to the Mexican Center for Environmental Law (CEMDA), in 2020 at least 18 environmental defenders were killed, in addition to registering 65 attacks and 90 assaults.

“After eight years of recording, documenting and making visible the attacks perpetrated against environmental defenders, CEMDA confirms that the structural, systematic and generalized violence that is experienced in Mexico continues to impact the human rights of those who defend the environment. , the land and the territory, “he says.