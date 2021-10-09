IoTeX CEO: “you own your own privacy”

IoTeX (IOTX / USD) was born in 2017 as an open source project with the mission of creating a decentralized platform to empower the open economy for machines. The IOTX token connects the physical and digital world with the goal of facilitating billions of devices on its blockchain.

Invezz recently had the opportunity to interview IoTeX CEO Raullen Chai to better understand the universe of the Internet of Things (IoT) blockchain and what investors can expect next from the company.

The data is very controlled

About 99% of the devices and their corresponding data are controlled by a small minority of companies, Chai told Invezz. These include the usual suspects like Google or Tesla. In fact, these tech giants know their users “probably better than you.”

Before leading IoTeX, Chai was a senior software engineer at Google with other technology experience at Oracle and Uber. Unlike Silicon Valley, IoTex is a “crypto native” and part of the “social movement against the traditional paradigm.”

Chai said he was motivated to create a solution for the rapidly growing IoT universe. His vision is to leverage the blockchain network to drive out tech companies and bring power back to the people. He said:

The vision of Web 2.0 is to retain this ownership of data, devices, and financial assets to their owners.

IoT for the next decade

There isn’t much innovation in the IoT universe right now and the space is getting crowded with resellers, software developers, and others. This is not a “correct paradigm” for the next decade and beyond. He said:

Therefore, we need a free market system for IoT devices and innovation to grow.

Ucam: ‘you own your privacy’

Ucam is the world’s first private home security camera powered by the IoTeX blockchain. Today’s home security cameras are vulnerable to attack, unlike the IoTex camera, where the blockchain allows the creation of an encryption key. This ensures that the legitimate user is the only one who can access the security camera videos.

The CEO said:

You own your own privacy, you own all the camera data that your camera produces.

Pebble Tracker: Real Life Use Cases

IoTex describes its Pebble hardware product as a secure, multi-sensor cellular IoT prototyping platform that uses a secure, tamper-proof element to turn real-world phenomena into verifiable, blockchain-ready data.

Some of the data points you can collect include speed, humidity, temperature, carbon dioxide levels, and more.

The data is tamper-proof and sent to the blockchain. A real life use case is through a partnership with Travala. A business traveler can take advantage of Pebble to automatically prove that they traveled to the intended destination and their employer can automatically reimburse costs through a smart contract.

Another example of Pebble’s use case is through a company called Consensus Network that operates HealthNet, a blockchain-powered logistics tool that targets medical supply chains.

In this case, Pebble Tracker leverages real-time, reliable data to automate part of the supply chain process, enable multi-stakeholder collaboration, and minimize workflow disruptions.

What’s next in IoTeX?

One of the top priorities for advancing IoTeX is driving the ecosystem.

IoTeX is an open ecosystem that attracts more projects and the company’s Key Objectives and Results (OKR) are to have at least 100 projects coming to IoTeX by the end of the year, compared to 20 today.

Another initiative is called “IoTeX 2.0” which consists of opening the protocol to the outside world. He said:

This product will be the gateway, or perhaps a hub, for IoTeX to interact with devices and machines. So this will probably come out later this year or the first quarter of next year.

