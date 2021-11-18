IOC stops forcing transgender athletes to lower their testosterone level to compete

Posted: Nov 18, 2021 11:49 GMT

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) published this Tuesday a new regulation on the inclusion of transsexual athletes, which stipulates that no athlete should be excluded from competition because of the perception that their gender provides them with a disproportionate advantage. The document’s guidelines, which has been in the works for two years in consultation with more than 250 athletes and other stakeholders, will be implemented after the 2022 Beijing Olympics, and will supersede the rules published in 2015.

The new regulation moves away from the old policy, according to which transgender athletes could compete as long as their testosterone levels were below a certain limit for at least 12 months before their first competition. Richard Budgett, medical director of the international body, explained that “you don’t have to use testosterone at all” to decide who can compete, because it assures that “this is an orientation, it is not an absolute norm”, picks up ..

Furthermore, the IOC stressed that sex tests and “invasive physical examinations” performed to verify an athlete’s gender were “disrespectful” and “potentially harmful”. “We want to make sure that athletes are not pressured or coerced into making a harmful decision about their body,” said Magali Martowicz, the committee’s Human Rights Officer.

However, the governing body indicated that it was not in a position to issue regulations that would define the eligibility criteria for each sport, leaving it up to the federations to determine whether an athlete has a disproportionate advantage.

“The framework is not legally binding. What we offer to all international federations is our experience and dialogue, rather than reaching a hasty conclusion,” said Keveh Mehrabi, Director of the IOC Athletes Department. “It is a process that we have to go through each federation case by case and see what is needed, “he concluded.

The new guidelines come just months after New Zealand weight lifter Laurel Hubbard became the first transgender athlete to compete in the Olympics in Tokyo.

At the time, critics argued that his participation in the competition was unfair. Hubbard acknowledged the controversy and thanked the IOC for its “commitment to the principles of Olympism.” Now, the committee addressed the criticisms directly in the recent document, stating that athletes should not be excluded on the basis of “unverified unfair competitive advantages, supposed or perceived, due to their variations of sex, physical appearance and / or transgender condition “.