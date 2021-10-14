investment research firm CFRA

Cryptocurrency investors may have to wait longer to get an exchange-traded fund that is directly tied to the physical cryptocurrency or its futures contracts, according to Todd Rosenbluth, senior director of ETFs and mutual research company CFRS.

In an interview with CNBC’s Edge ETF on Tuesday, October 12, Rosenbluth revealed that while the SEC is likely to approve a Bitcoin futures product first, the current cloudy regulatory climate could cause further delays.

“We think we are more likely to see a bitcoin futures ETF first.”

More than 18 companies are still waiting to find out if their respective Bitcoin-based ETF filings will advance to the public markets.

Rosenbluth explained that the SEC could be waiting for a clearer regulatory environment that allows all of those EFT crypto products to meet their objectives and therefore approve all of the products at the same time to avoid having to deal with the “first in” advantage. move”.

“It is possible that we think it is likely, that we will see a delay of a Bitcoin futures ETF until 2022 until the regulatory environment is clearer,” stated Rosenbluth.

Meanwhile, Jan van Eck, CEO of Van Eck Associates, also participated in the CNBC interview and revealed that the SEC’s main concern is the potential for discrepancies between Bitcoin and futures prices, cross-border investment risk, and the possibility that the funds are too large and exceed the limits of the number of contracts they can own.

Van Eck illustrated that when there is a bitcoin rally, futures strategies can perform less than 20% annually. “The SEC wants to have some visibility in the underlying Bitcoin markets,” he said.

Van Eck also suggested that the SEC is still looking to gain more control over cryptocurrency trading and is currently making attempts in various ways. For example, the regulator recently stopped Coinbase from providing a credit product. Other popular trading platforms like Robinhood have already registered with the SEC and are regulated as brokers.

Achieving such regulatory control could help the Bitcoin futures ETF’s chances, but it’s unclear by how much, Van Eck said.

“They clearly have some control over the players in the underlying bitcoin markets, so maybe that raises the odds from scratch, but I have no idea what they are,” he said.

Investors betting big on cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin has risen in value by 35% in the last two weeks and even hit a high of $ 57,000 on Tuesday, October 12, as investors increased their optimism about the SEC’s plans for various bitcoin ETF applications currently under its review. .

However, any speculation about a possible delay could negatively affect the prices of the flagship cryptocurrency, as analysts had suggested that large investors could be buying Bitcoins in anticipation of an ETF approval this month.

Eric Balchunas, a senior ETF analyst at Bloomberg, is still confident that there is a 75% chance that the SEC will approve an ETF this month.

However, other analysts, like Ulrik K. Lykke, founder of crypto / digital asset hedge fund ARK36, are skeptical of the close-up of Bitcoin ETF approval:

“Historically, expectations for more institutional grade investment vehicles and instruments have often ended in a ‘buy the rumor, sell the news’ scenario for Bitcoin; A Bitcoin ETF will have a net positive effect on the development of the space, but it will likely not result in an immediate and dramatic increase in institutional adoption of digital assets. “

Earlier this month, the SEC extended the terms of four Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) by 45 days, citing the additional time requirement to decide whether to accept 19b-4 applications.

On October 1, the regulator rescheduled the approval of four Bitcoin ETFs: Global X Bitcoin Trust, Valkyrie XBTO Bitcoin Futures Fund, WisdomTree Bitcoin Trust, and Kryptoin Bitcoin ETF, until November 21, December 8, December 11. and December 24, respectively.

Image Source: Shutterstock