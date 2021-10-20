Investing in ATOM Before Sagan Blockchain Launch? .

Cosmos ATOM / USD is the cryptocurrency that powers the ecosystem of blockchains, all of which are designed to scale and interoperate with each other with ease.

The announcement of Sagan blockchain as a catalyst for growth

On October 6, we covered how the Inter-Blockchain Communication Protocol led to an increase in the growth of the blockchain network, which recorded more than 1 million transfers.

As such, we can see that since the launch of the Inter-Blockchain Communication Protocol in March, Cosmos has been growing due to the fact that it allows crypto assets to be easily transferred between supported blockchain networks.

The Cosmos cross-chain network has started work on a new blockchain that allows developers to experiment with different protocols.

In the quarterly keynote, which was released on Tuesday, Cosmos mentioned that the Sagan blockchain is currently being developed.

This announcement by Sagan comes as Cosmos is also working on accumulation scaling technology to allow developers to create Cosmos-based blockchains in the form of accumulations, which can be deployed as clusters.

In any case, at the moment, we don’t really know when Sagan will be released, and in the official statement, Cosmos states that they will update us soon.

In any case, this announcement marks a new era for Cosmos, where we can expect many improvements and innovations in the future, all of which can contribute to the growth of the ATOM token price.

Should you invest in Cosmos (ATOM)?

On October 20, Cosmos (ATOM) was worth $ 33.96.

To get a perspective on exactly what kind of point of value this is for the token, we’ll go over its all-time highest value, as well as its recent performance in September.

ATOM experienced its highest value of all time on September 20, when the token rose in value to $ 44.42.

That marks the highest point of value in September; However, when it comes to the lowest point, it was September 8, when the token was worth $ 19.33.

In other words, from September 8 to 20, the ATOM token increased in value by $ 25.09 or 129%.

That said, from September 20 to October 20, the token’s value fell $ 10.46 or 23%.

With this latest addition, we can expect ATOM to reach a value of $ 42 by the end of October, making it a solid investment opportunity.

