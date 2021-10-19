Invesco Withdraws Application for a Bitcoin Futures ETF | .

Last week, the US Securities and Exchange Commission announced that it would approve Bitcoin futures ETFs. Invesco was among the firms that submitted applications to begin offering this product, but is now abandoning the race.

No longer pursuing a Bitcoin futures ETF

Invesco Ltd is abandoning the race to offer a futures-based Bitcoin exchange-traded fund. The company’s announcement comes as a surprise, as there are only a few hours left before the first BTC futures ETF begins trading on a US exchange.

A statement from the company spokesperson to Bloomberg stated that,

We have decided not to pursue the launch of a Bitcoin futures ETF in the immediate near term; however, we will continue to work in partnership with Galaxy Digital to offer investors a full shelf of products with exposure to this transformative asset class, including the pursuit of a physically backed digital asset ETF.

Invesco has yet to file a formal notice with the SEC withdrawing its application for a futures ETF. However, he filed a presentation on Monday stating that he was postponing the date of his Bitcoin strategy ETF to the end of this month. This presentation could show that the company is missing some of the necessary permissions to launch an ETF.

SEC approves futures-based ETFs

Invesco abandoned its pursuit of an ETF a few hours before the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF begins trading in the U.S. Other companies also expected to gain approval for these products within the month include VanEck and Valkyrie.

There is a high probability that these funds with approaching deadlines will be approved, as SEC chief Gary Gensler has been more open towards futures-backed crypto ETFs. Futures ETFs have clearer investor protection strategies outlined in law, making it easier for regulators to monitor these products.

News of the approval of an ETF by the SEC has created bullish momentum in the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin (BTC / USD) is just $ 2,000 below its all-time high of over $ 64,000, having risen more than 30% this month alone. Analysts have also speculated that the approval of an ETF will increase acceptance and adoption of the leading cryptocurrency.

