Introduction to NFT gamification

NFTs are blockchain-based collectibles that are unique digital works of art. Because of this, they can be used as characters, merchandise, and other marketable items in video games.

In the Game-fi world, NFT games have become popular as a source of money. NFTs can be traded or sold to other players or collectors in the game, and some models allow you to earn tokens just by playing.

Transfer your game NFTs to a wallet that accepts them before making a move. Also, be on the lookout for typical scams every time you transfer the NFT to an NFT merchant or someone else. Finally, be sure to thoroughly review the gaming regulations to determine whether or not you have a chance of losing.

Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain are the most common places to find NFT (BSC) games. Some use collectible figures like CryptoBlades and Axie Infinity. On the contrary, others use trading cards like Sorare.

The NFT mystery boxes offered by Binance allow users to obtain multiple NFTs, each with a different rarity level. These boxes can be found in packages with NFT video games.

A quick introduction!

Since the launch of the first blockchain-powered online games in 2017, cryptocurrency fans are familiar with this technology. While various initiatives have risen and fallen since then, none have been able to gain traction among players in general. Developers may have a hard time figuring out what makes their games attractive. However, a change in point of view may be precisely what is needed to stimulate mainstream adoption.

NFT games have evolved since the CryptoKitties frenzy began, and now they also offer game models to win. By merging the domains of finance and gaming, Game-Fi offers gamers the opportunity to earn money while they play. You don’t have to depend solely on winning, discovering, or raising a priceless collectible. In addition to collectible animals, players can also choose from a variety of game models in various themes.

Understanding how NFT games work

When it comes to NFT games, they are not the same as keeping crypto assets in your wallet. The rules, mechanics, and player interactions employ NFT in an NFT game. By way of illustration, your persona or avatar can be represented as an NFT in a video game.

During the game, you might come across digital things that turn out to be NFT. After that, you can earn money by trading or trading your NFTs with other players. You can also earn income from NFT games using a newer approach, play to win, which we will look at in more detail later.

To put it another way, how exactly is NFT mined and made to work in a gaming environment?

NFTs are exchanged, created and implemented in games through smart contracts created by developers. Smart contracts are self-executing code snippets registered on a blockchain that are automatically executed when activated.

Winning the real money, let’s go!

If you have been paying attention to the world of information technology lately, NFT has been the subject of several stories about people who have made a good sum of money playing with them. Some have even quit their day jobs to devote themselves entirely to gambling to supplement their income.

Play-to-win NFT games allow players to earn money while playing. Tokens and NFTs are the most common forms of reward, and players receive more the more they play. Tokens obtained in the game are frequently required for crafting purposes.

Tokens are more reliable than NFT drops, as they can be acquired consistently through play. NFT drops, on the other hand, depend more on chance. Users in low-income countries prefer to play to win as a supplement or replacement for social security or a stable income.

There are several known games to play to win, but Axie Infinity has gained a lot of notoriety. If you don’t want to spend money on the game right now, you can buy three axles or borrow a scholarship from another player. You can earn SLP (Smooth Love Potion), an ERC-20 token that can be traded on exchanges when you have had a Starter Squad and start performing tasks and challenges.

Depending on the characteristics of the game and market demand, the amount of funds you can get from an NFT game varies widely from player to player. Other players who appreciate the NFTs or cryptos you earn in the game will pay you.

You will need to sell your products in a market to get your money back. The value in NFT games comes from the ability to collect the NFT or token or its use in the game. These two aspects also give rise to rumors.

It’s not a win-win situation

Playing NFT games can lead to financial losses. What you get depends on your skill level, the game you are playing, and the value of the NFTs you have in your inventory. If you have lost money, it is not a guarantee that you have been cheated.

Because NFTs are uncertain and their value fluctuates based on market factors, the extent of your losses is subject to change. Only invest what you are willing to lose, just like with any other cryptocurrency investment.

Widely known NFT games

Most of the NFT games run on BSC or Ethereum, but there are a few others. In some you can find traditional video game experiences. However, the resale value of NFTs is the main focus of others.

1- Axie Infinity

2- Gods unchained

3- Sorare

4- Best shot in the NBA