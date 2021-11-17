Interference in the university entrance exam ?: The latest controversy that shakes the Bolsonaro government

Posted: Nov 17, 2021 19:08 GMT

The Minister of Education, Milton Ribeiro, denied before a commission of the Chamber of Deputies any type of interference by the Executive in the test.

Interferences in the national exam that high school graduates take to enter the university and that will take place this weekend. It is the latest controversy that involves the Executive of the President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, who even on a tour of the Gulf countries has not missed the opportunity to fuel the controversy.

A few days ago, during his visit to Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, the president was proud to the press that the National Secondary Education Exam (Enem) “begins to have the face of the Government” and asked “not to worry” about ” those absurd questions of the past, which fell into a writing issue that had nothing to do with anything. “

These comments, which caused great outrage, Bolsonaro did not let go lightly, but made them at a time of serious crisis at the National Institute for Educational Studies and Research (Inep), the body in charge of the examination, after the resignation of 37 officials who denounced “psychological” and “ideological” pressures so as not to choose controversial questions that could make the government uncomfortable.

“They disliked the president”

The Fantástico program, from the TV Globo channel, interviewed some of them, without revealing their identity. They denounced attempts to interfere with the socio-political and socio-economic content of the tests, as well as intimidation.

“Some issues were left aside because they displeased the president, in a logic that we do not know, in criteria that we do not know. These criteria were never mentioned. Everything is veiled,” commented one.

In an exclusive interview for or Fantastic, INEP servers will reveal that ENEM has proven to be CENSORED in TEN of questões. Interference not contained in the examination was applied mainly to topics related to Brazilian history and socio-politics. https://t.co/ehYAaBwb7bpic.twitter.com/a4esOYW2lC – ARTH (@anthunesarth) November 15, 2021

The Enem test is elaborated every year with 180 questions chosen by a technical team. One of the officials assured that he was asked to eliminate “more than 20 questions” from the first version of the exam. “They were questions that dealt mainly with the recent history of the country, the last 50 years,” he said.

This Thursday, in Doha, the capital of Qatar, journalists asked Bolsonaro if he had seen the questions. “No, I did not see them,” replied the president, while taking the opportunity to qualify the test for “political activism.”

“Competence and honesty”

From Brazil, the Minister of Education, Milton Ribeiro, the third to occupy this portfolio since Bolsonaro came to power, tried to get out of the mess as he could and said before the Education Commission of the Chamber of Deputies that the exam will have “the face of the Government “in the sense of” competence, honesty and seriousness “. Ribeiro denied any kind of interference.

In the same vein, the president of Inep, Danilo Dupas, denied government interference and having had access to the evidence. In an appearance before the Senate, he expressed himself along the same lines as the minister. “The face of our government is seriousness and transparency,” Dupas stressed. Several deputies have demanded his resignation.

Bolsonaro’s battle against this test is not new. Back in 2018, he criticized him for a question related to homosexuals and transvestites. On that occasion he said that he would try to “find out” its content the following year. In 2019, a commission was created that censored questions from the Enem related, for example, to the military dictatorship (1964-1985), which the president praises.

And in 2020, he considered “ridiculous” a question about the difference in salaries between Brazilian footballers Neymar and Marta. “There are still ridiculous questions. Compare women playing soccer and men. Why does Marta earn less than Neymar? It is not necessary to compare it,” he said.