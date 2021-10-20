Interactive Brokers Launches Cryptocurrency Trading Service for US Financial Advisors

Global brokerage firm Interactive Brokers Group has announced the launch of its cryptocurrency trading service for Registered Investment Advisors (RIA) in the US.

The new service allows US-registered financial advisers to trade and guard Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash through the Paxos Trust company on behalf of clients.

Registered financial advisers who rely on the new Interactive Brokers platform can expect a nominal commission of between 0.12% and 0.18%, based on monthly volume, with a minimum order charge of $ 1.75. The same trade done through other crypto exchanges and brokers typically costs up to 2.00% of transactions.

The new platform that Paxos created for Interactive Brokers gives US-based registered financial advisors a simple interface to manage client positions, with customizable reports and real-time data tracking, crypto-related stocks, ETFs , mutual funds, bonds, futures, options from all over the world.

While the new cryptocurrency service is currently available to RIAs in the US, Interactive Brokers plans to expand the service to reach other financial advisers in other parts of the world in the future.

Invest in crypto

In June, Interactive Brokers announced its intention to start trading cryptocurrencies on its platform towards the end of the year. The company made such a move after its clients requested to trade cryptocurrencies.

While rival brokers such as Charles Schwab and Fidelity do not currently provide direct cryptocurrency trading on their platforms. However, the Robinhood stock trading app provides crypto trading.

Interactive brokers that provide crypto trading will further lower barriers to entry for individual investors to access digital assets.

According to its first quarter of this year, Interactive Brokers had $ 330.6 billion in client capital and 1.33 million client accounts.

The low cost broker is one of the largest online brokerage companies with millions of clients. The firm has joined a growing list of major brokers such as Robinhood and TradeStation, making crypto assets accessible to many investors.

Image Source: Shutterstock