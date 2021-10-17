Instar exceeds 275,000 wallets, more growth expected in the future

Instar recently announced on Twitter that it just passed 275 thousand $ INSTAR verified wallets. The network encourages more people to keep up the momentum by purchasing $ INSTAR tokens and using the app.

Instar was launched in 2021, as a product of the Insight network. The idea was to create an encryption network focused on data solutions to ensure that data owners (providers) benefit from their data. With Instar, data owners can consent to sell their data and receive money for it.

Today, large organizations are involved in stealing people’s data and selling it. Those networks (data intermediaries) gain access to people’s data without any consent. E-commerce and social networks face criticism for engaging in bad data practices.

The goal of Instar Network has always been to return the power of data to its owners. As such, over time, big brokers will lose control over user data. Instead, individual data owners can choose to sell personal data for tokens like $ Instar, Dai, and EOS.

Using Instar, providers sell your information to sanctioned parties (requester). The applicants are large institutions that use the data for research and marketing. To provide data solutions, Instar introduced a wallet and app that have recently been quickly adopted.

$ 275K cross INSTAR wallets

The Instar wallet is one of the main tools that runs on the network. Currently, the wallet is available for mobile and desktop phones. But it is limited to Android only, but it could be released on iPhone in the future. On Twitter, Instar announced that they had crossed 257,000 Instar wallets.

The growth of Instar wallet users has been flawless in recent weeks. On October 1, the network crossed 265 thousand verified Instar wallets. This means that at least 265 thousand people were actively using the services at that time. Fifteen days later, the network reached 275,000, an increase of 15,000.

Live statistics on their website show that the network has 276,000 contributors and 112 million tokens staked. The milestone shows that more and more people are enjoying the services of the network and its benefits. Urge encourages people to continue purchasing Urge tokens and sign up for services.

Mobile phone usage milestone

As the network experiences growth, there has also been a milestone in the use of mobile phones. Of the 275,000 wallets, at least 100,000 users are mobile-based. Instar recently reported that its Google app hit 100,000 downloads recently.

Currently, the network is only available to Android phone users. Since there is a huge market for iPhones, Instar is still in development to suit everyone. You’re updating, fixing bugs, and introducing new features for increased security and efficiency. Mobile device users should continue to upgrade to experience more features.

Urge encourages privacy and security

Of course, as a data network, security is a vital aspect to consider. The network must ensure that all data collected or passed on its system is kept private. As such, the network allows you (data provider) to control your data. You can select the information to share and the people to share with. After sharing your information, you receive payments in the form of Instar tokens.

Upon receiving your data, Instar keeps it safe. It has a team of professionals trained to safeguard data privacy.