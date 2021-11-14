“Injury of imperialism vs. Cuba”: Havana denounces a “gross manipulation” of the Twitter algorithm to destabilize the island

Posted: Nov 14, 2021 00:35 GMT

According to the Cuban Foreign Minister, most of the “toxic content” published on the social network with a label against the Government is generated in the North American country.

The Cuban Foreign Minister, Bruno Rodríguez Parilla, denounced this Saturday “a crude manipulation” in the Twitter algorithm that produces the impression that a high number of Internet users on the island publish messages on the platform that include a label against of the Cuban Government.

“Twitter is developing a gross manipulation of its algorithm to give the impression that there is a high number of users located in Cuba with positions against our government, “the foreign minister tweeted.

His comments come after a label began to circulate on social networks that summons people to an unauthorized opposition march for next November 15, the date when the reopening of the country and the reactivation of its economy will take place.

“Viciousness and interference of imperialism”

According to the Cuban Foreign Minister, there is evidence that only the fifteen % of messages posted on Friday between 12:00 and 13:00 with the “tag used in the US-funded operation” they were issued by users located on the island.

In this context, the Chancellor pointed out that most of the “toxic content” that makes use of the label originates in the North American country, while in other parts of the world “its dissemination is scarce.” “There is no margin of doubt about the viciousness and interference of imperialism vs. Cuba,” he wrote.

It is found that most of the toxic content that accompanies the label that promotes destabilization in #Cuba originates from the US, while in other countries its dissemination is scarce. There is no margin of doubt about the viciousness and interference of imperialism vs. 🇨🇺. pic.twitter.com/3pm9kyNzQN – Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP) November 13, 2021

“As I denounced in a presentation before the diplomatic corps, private US platforms such as Twitter transgress [sus] own rules and policies, alter geolocation mechanisms to favor toxic operations vs. Cuba and instigate destabilization actions, “added Rodríguez Parilla.

Speaking to RT, the president of the Digital Law Society of the National Union of Jurists of Cuba, Yarina Amoroso, affirmed that “against Cuba has been unleashed a strong media campaign and a fourth generation war“which makes use of communication technologies to create an image” that there is a different Cuba. “

“From the US and, specifically, from a company based in California, there is a manipulation of the algorithms, which we know that they are manipulable by the human beings who work in these technologies, “he said.

At the same time, in opposition to the label, the hashtags #Cubavive, #Cuba; #NoMasBloqueo and #LaRazonEsNuestroEscudo, while messages of support began to arrive in Cuba from different parts of the world condemning the situation that occurred on the social network.