Inflation in the United States, a Venezuelan déjà vu that does not need a visa

Hyperinflation is going to change everything. It’s happening, ”posted Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. It was a reflection that immediately sparked a debate, especially after Ark Invest CEO Cathie Woods refuted the theory of the head of the micro-messaging network. Notable comments include MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor, who said that bitcoin (BTC) is the solution to contain the inclement effect of rising prices on products and services.

In economics, hyperinflation is very high inflation, out of control, in which prices increase rapidly, at the same time that the national currency loses its real value and the population remains with an evident reduction of its monetary patrimony, as Wikipedia describes it.

Although hyperinflation is a rare event for developed economies, it has occurred many times throughout history in countries such as China, Germany, Russia, Hungary, and currently affects the population of Venezuela.

However, Woods rules out that hyperinflation affects the United States and, therefore, the global economy. So he used 12 tweets to expose the three factors that lead him to support his hypothesis.

“I thought inflation was going to take off. I was wrong, “he said. “On the contrary, the speed, an indication of how quickly the money received is reissued, has decreased, pulling the needle out of inflation. Speed ​​keeps dropping, ”he commented in reaction to Dorsey’s message.

For these 3 factors there is no need to worry about inflation, according to Wood

From Wood’s perspective, the rate at which prices are increasing should decrease after the Christmas season and, in that sense, she mentions three factors that, according to her, will lead to deflation.

The first factor exposed by Wood is that of technology-driven innovation, which will be the “most powerful source.” This includes artificial intelligence, a sector whose training costs have fallen 40-70% a year, in what she calls an “unprecedented deflationary force.” “AI has the potential to transform all sectors, industries and businesses in the next 5 to 10 years,” he predicted.

Wood said that in the 1970s, when he was in college, there was inflation and he doesn’t think America will suffer from it again today. Source: YouTube / Bloomberg Capture.

The second deflationary factor that Wood found is that of ‘creative destruction by disruptive innovation«. According to her, many companies have met the expectations of short-term shareholders, who are primarily interested in profits, rather than investing in innovation. These companies “will be forced to pay their debts by selling more and more obsolete goods at a discount: that is deflation,” he added.

The third deflationary element discussed by the CEO of Ark Invest is “cyclical factors.” According to her, this has to do with many companies still catching up with skyrocketing consumer demand during the pandemic and likely asking for double or triple what they normally need. Nevertheless, Wood predicted this wave will pass. “Once the holiday season is over and companies are faced with excess inventory, prices are expected to drop,” he said.

Although Wood insists there is no reason to worry about inflation, investors in the Treasury bond market, who are often very attuned to the effects of rapidly rising prices, have been Firm in their belief that inflation will change everything, coinciding with Jack Dorsey.

A key measure of bond market inflation expectations over the next five years, known as the breakeven point, rose to a new high on Friday, briefly topping 3%.

That meant investors expected inflation to average around that yearly figure for the next five years, much higher than at any point in the decade before the pandemic. In addition, measures of inflation expectations over longer periods, such as over the next 10 years, also rose to multi-year highs.

The 5 and 10-year inflation indicators show high levels, above their historical maximums. Source: fred.

Hyperinflation? That is solved with bitcoin

Despite all the arguments presented by Cathie Wood, the United States Federal Reserve (Fed) itself stated that inflation may not disappear soon. In fact, it recognized June 2021 as the month with the highest year-on-year inflation in the country, according to what was reported by ..

Two months earlier, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell admitted that the Central Bank has created dollars from scratch at an unprecedented rate. The measure responds to the many tools used by the government to rescue the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic. The inorganic emission of money causes that there is an excess of cash and, by law of supply and demand, this loses its value.

In light of this, various bitcoin advocates have been weighing the implications of that admission made by the Fed chairman. This is because the cryptocurrency is viewed by many as a store of value. This taking into account that one of the properties of bitcoin is that the maximum number of coins that can be created is defined in its protocol and, therefore, it will only be 21 million.

One of these people is Elon Musk, one of the richest people in the world, who seems to trust the ability of bitcoin to compensate for the evils caused by government decisions regarding fiat money.

In fact, Musk also took part in the Twitter debate, where he warned that the world faces significant pressure from inflation in the short term. “I don’t know in the long term, but in the short term we are seeing strong inflationary pressure,” he wrote.

The CEO of MicroStrategy, Michael Saylor, for his part, considers that bitcoin offers the best coverage of inflation. The companies run by Elon Musk and Michael Saylor are big hoarders of bitcoin. To date, Tesla has 43,200 BTC in its treasury, while MicroStrategy owns 114,041.