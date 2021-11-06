In the United States there are more and more opportunities to work with Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies

Key facts:

In some vacancies, those interested can apply for a job in remote mode.

The jobs come from all over the country, not just from major capitals.

The United States, which appears to be distancing itself from China’s path and its Bitcoin ban, is seeing an increase in the number of jobs in the cryptocurrency space. More and more companies are willing to hire specialists in this area in response to the growing market.

The news portal Bloomberg, made a compilation, with the help of LinkedIn, on the number of vacancies related to the cryptocurrency space that are currently published on this social network.

One of the main results that this study reveals is that large capitals, such as New York and San Francisco, cities that have historically brought together companies in the area of ​​technology and finance, now seem to lose power. Miami, for example, where its mayor has openly proclaimed himself a bitcoiner, has begun to have a boom of companies in the search for employees within the area of ​​crypto assets.

As the Bloomberg note highlights, this appears to be a sign of “decentralization” when it comes to cryptocurrency jobs.

The study in question, was in charge of reviewing vacancies that included keywords such as “Bitcoin”, Blockchain “,” Ethereum “, even on the programming language of smart contracts” Solidity “.

Among the cities that are showing the highest growth in cryptocurrency jobs is Austin. Elon Musk, billionaire tycoon and character who has been involved in the Bitcoin ecosystem on several occasions, has decided to move his Tesla car company to this Texas city.

Table on the growth of jobs in the area of ​​crypto assets for the years 2019, 2020 and 2021. Source: Bloomberg.

Along with Tesla, which has not yet decided whether it will accept bitcoin as a means of payment again, several mining companies have begun to install their bases of operations in the state of Texas. In recent days, the news emerged that the mining companies Bitdeer and Riot Blockchain are struggling to consolidate their position in the city of Rockdale, Texas.

Interestingly, Bitdeer, is a subsidiary company of the Chinese mining giant, Bitmain, which was seriously affected by the recently published anti-bitcoin policies.

Remote work, a possibility

COVID-19 has given impetus to remote work or telework. According to recent data, after the health crisis, in the United States more than 80% of companies, which opened temporary jobs during the pandemic, will keep them.

Companies have bet on remote work no longer as a possibility, but as a reality. Diogo Monito, co-founder of the technology and cryptocurrency services company, Anchorage Digital, mentions that “cities and states [en Estados Unidos], with lower taxes, great infrastructure and quick access to an international airport, they will benefit from fully remote work. ‘

Umbrel, for example, a company dedicated to the development of Umbrel OS, an operating system for managing Bitcoin nodes, recently published that it would be hiring new staff. For applying is not required to have any type of certification or degree, the important thing is “knowledge.”

For now, on LinkedIn and other job platforms, you can find vacancies for remote work in the area of ​​cryptocurrencies. However, it remains to be seen how far the rise of cryptocurrency companies in the United States could go.