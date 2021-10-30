in cryptocurrencies “fortune favors the brave”

Crypto.com has launched a new ad campaign alongside Oscar-winning actor Matt Damon, entitled “Fortune Favors the Brave.” The one-minute short is directed by fellow golden statuette winner Wally Pfister and produced by David Fincher.

The announcement was posted on the official Crypto.com account. In turn, the platform published a press release, in which the details about this new partnership with the leading actor of the Jason Bourne saga were given.

The short “Fortune favors the brave” refers to great characters in history like Sir Edmund Hillary, one of the first mountaineers to reach the top of Mount Everest. It also makes a reference to “a small step for man and a great step for humanity”, a phrase pronounced by Neil Armstrong after stepping on the lunar soil.

The new announcement is released weeks after Crypto.com will communicate a donation of USD 1 million to the non-profit organization: Water.org. Co-founded by Damon and engineer Gary White, this organization aims to bring clean water to underprivileged populations.

Within one of the scenes of the short you can see a small reference to Satoshi Nakamoto, creator of Bitcoin, did you find it? Source: Youtube / Crypto.com.

Crypto.com has been projected as one of the largest companies in the world of cryptocurrencies. It currently has more than 10 million clients around the world, and has one of the largest insurance policies in the entire industry, which amounts to USD 750 million.

When it comes to advertising, Crypto.com has spared no expense. Not only participating with great celebrities, such as Matt Damon, but this company has taken the ecosystem of bitcoin and cryptocurrencies to different areas.

Last March, . reported that Crypto.com and the Aston Martin Cognizant Formula 1 team had reached an advertising agreement to carry the exchange’s logo on their cars. In addition, in June, the Formula 1 organization signed a contract to display the logo of the cryptocurrency company on the racetracks.

Crypto.com has also moved to other areas of the sport such as the NBA, through an advertising alliance with the Philadelphia 76ers. As if that were not enough, it is present in the octagon of the UFC, as the exchange is a sponsor of the competition.