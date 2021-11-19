“I want them to pay for what they did”: The parents of the young Argentine soccer player who died shot by the Police demand justice

Posted: Nov 19, 2021 22:58 GMT

The relatives of Lucas González, the 17-year-old victim, will hold a march on Monday to demand punishment from those responsible. The three defendants remain at large.

A new episode of ‘easy trigger’ shook Argentine society this Thursday, when the death of Lucas González was confirmed, a young soccer player who died after receiving two bullets by members of the Police of the City of Buenos Aires.

The parents of the 17-year-old teenager, who played in the sixth division of the Barracas Central club, announced that next monday there will be a march to ask for Justice and questioned that the three officers involved in the incident are still free.

“I ask please, that they do not leave me alone, that they accompany me and that these people who are free, be imprisoned, all the guilty. I do not put all the police in the same bag but I want them to pay for what What did they do, “Cintia López, mother of the victim, said at a press conference.

Mario, father of Lucas González: “We ask all hardworking and noble people to join us on Monday” “Because we are humble, we are not criminals” “I was afraid of the town and no, I was wrong” pic.twitter.com/ t1Kxq4yE7I – C5N (@ C5N) November 19, 2021

When talking to the media with her husband and their lawyer, Gregorio Dalbón, the woman said that she was going to speak “like a mother” and explained that Lucas “was a child, a baby, a 17-year-old boy who every day he got up at 5 in the morning to go to training. “

She also said that her son combined sports with his studies: “Every morning he would send me messages to let me know that he had already taken the train or the bus. [bus], to prepare food for you. Then he would come home, go to bed for a little while and go to school. We had changed his shift so that he does not join the training schedules, “she explained, visibly moved.

For his part, Mario González, the young man’s father, said: “We are working people, humble people, we are not criminals.”

Meanwhile, the defender Dalbón argued that the Buenos Aires security force “are perpetrators fully responsible for the crime of double qualified homicide for being committed by police and with weapons.”

Suspicious for being poor

The serious episode occurred on Wednesday morning in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Barracas, when Lucas was leaving his training together with three friends, two of whom had gone to do a test and remained in the team.

Dressed in their sports clothes, the teenagers were traveling in the car of the mother of one of them, with all the documentation in order, and they decided to stop by a store to buy juices. At that moment, three men armed in civilian clothes got out of an unidentified vehicle, who targeted the youths under the suspicion – according to the institution’s version – that they were about to commit an assault.

Believing it was a robbery, the driver tried to avoid them and it was there that the police officers fired, injuring Lucas with two shots to the head.

The young people continued their flight from the alleged robbery and approached two policemen to ask for help, but the officers, also from the City, made them throw them to the ground, they were handcuffed and detained.

Lucas González spent the last hours of his life hospitalized at the Florencio Varela Néstor Kirchner Hospital, in Greater Buenos Aires, where he died shortly after being diagnosed with brain death.

Meanwhile, spokesmen for the Buenos Aires Ministry of Justice and Security reported that the three officers were removed from operational tasks and a summary was initiated. However, for the moment they were not detained.

The peaceful march was called for Monday in front of the Palace of Courts, in Buenos Aires, with a candle and Argentine flags: “That this does not happen any more, that one more Lucas does not pass. I don’t care about politics, I care about doing justice for my son because I no longer have him“said the mother of the murdered young athlete.