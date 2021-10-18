I am investing in Stacks in October 2021 and this is why!

Stacks STX / USD is a Layer 1 blockchain solution specifically designed to bring smart contracts and decentralized applications (dApps) to Bitcoin (BTC).

These can be incorporated into the blockchain network without having to change any of the characteristics that make it as powerful as it is, which means that there is no alteration of either security or stability.

Looking for quick news, tips, and market analysis? Sign up for the . newsletter today.

Any activity on the network is based on the STX token, which encourages the execution of smart contracts on the Stacks network. The STX token is also a tool through which users can publish new smart contracts on the blockchain.

Stack developments as growth catalysts

On October 14, Stacks (STX) ranked second for the most traded coins on cryptocurrency brokerage Sevenb.

On October 15, Stacks announced in an official tweet that Secret Key Labs launched the Xverse wallet on Android and iOS, which allows users to easily manage STX, BTC, and MIA tokens, as well as other SIP-10 tokens from their mobile devices.

That said, the token has been trading a lot, with its trading volume increasing 410% in the last 24 hours, pushing its value up much more.

Should you invest in Stacks (STX)?

On October 18, Stacks (STX) was worth $ 2.52.

To get a better perspective on what kind of point of value this is for the token, we’ll compare it to its all-time highest value, as well as its recent performance in September.

When we analyze the all-time high value of the Stacks (STX) token, we can see that this occurred on April 5, when the token reached a value of $ 2.92. Here we can see that the token was $ 0.40 higher at its peak, or by 15%.

That said, when we take into consideration the performance of September, we can see that its highest point was on September 4, when the token was worth $ 1.71.

STX’s lowest point was on September 29, when the token was worth $ 1.12. Here we can see that the token decreased in value by $ 0.59 or 34% between September 4 and September 29.

However, from September 29 to October 18, it has grown $ 1.40 or 125%.

With all of this in mind, Stacks (STX) has the potential to surpass its previous high historical value and hit $ 3 by the end of October, making it a worthwhile investment.

Invest in cryptocurrencies, stocks, ETFs, and more, in minutes with our preferred broker, eToro

7/10

67% of retail CFD accounts lose money