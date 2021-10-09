how to know if an NFT project is legitimate

Source: Adobe / Ascannio

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are arguably the hottest relatively new trend in crypto, attracting entirely new audiences, creators, users, investors, and collectors to the crypto ecosystem. From anonymous cryponauts selling “homemade” tokenized memes to Burger King Giving away NFTs as part of a marketing campaign, NFTs are seemingly everywhere.

But with so many NFTs floating around, how can you tell if an NFT project is legitimate?

In this NFT valuation guide, you will learn what to look for in order to find out whether or not an NFT business is legitimate.

What are NFTs?

Non-fungible tokens are unique cryptographic tokens on a blockchain that represent a single asset in the physical or digital world.

NFTs can represent works of art, music, digital identities, tickets to games and shows, game tokens, and even illustrious tweets from famous people.

Unlike fungible cryptocurrencies like monero (XMR), where each XMR can be traded with another XMR, NFTs are not fungible, meaning you exchange one NFT for another as each one is unique and verifiable.

NFTs can be found in various NFT markets where parties can buy, sell, display, and even mint NFTs. Popular markets include OpenSea, Rare , Super rare and Foundation .

As the value and interest in NFTs continue to rise, so do nefarious actors seeking to prey on newcomers to NFTs. Read on to find out what to look for to find out if an NFT project is legitimate or not.

How to assess the legitimacy of an NFT project

The more NFTs that are published and marketed, the easier it is to observe behavioral and financial patterns using data, community feedback, and experience.

These are the most important factors to consider when analyzing an NFT project to help you determine whether or not the NFTs are legitimate.

Brand recognition

Arguably the most important factor to consider when evaluating the validity of an NFT project is its brand recognition.

If an NFT collection has a history of active trading and a steady increase in the value of the individual NFTs in the collection, it is likely that you have come across a legitimate NFT project.

Also, if you can find regular media coverage and active conversations from well-known crypto community members about the NFT brand, chances are you are looking for a project that has value.

Community size

The most reputable NFT collections often have vibrant communities of collectors and fans.

If an NFT brand you’re watching has little to no community and it’s hard to find online communities to discuss NFTs (like a nearly empty Discord channel), you might want to steer clear.

Creator identity

If an NFT collection has been officially released or endorsed by a major brand, celebrity, athlete, or established artist, it is very likely that it is a legitimate NFT project.

The beauty of NFTs, and one of the things that makes them attractive to artists, brands, and creators, is their traceability. You can see who the original creator of the NFT was, when it was minted, how many people have traded it, and even how much it has been sold on each exchange. This will help you avoid buying fake NFTs from scammers who simply right-click and save the JPEG files, and sell them as “original” to unwitting buyers.

The more established the creator, the more likely you are dealing with a legitimate NFT project, even if the collection was not launched by an influencer or celebrity.

The underlying blockchain

Ethereum (ETH) has been the go-to chain for the NFT market, emerging as the most popular blockchain for NFT creators and brands. However, in light of Ethereum’s “lunar” gas rates, other chains, such as Solana (SOL), are coming in and taking their share of NFT’s market share.

Checking the blockchain network that an NFT project operates on will help you understand how secure your NFT will be in the long run.

For an established blockchain like Ethereum, it’s easy to see why collectors trust their artwork to be available “forever”, given the chain’s relatively strong track record of stability and continuity.

Conversely, some emerging blockchains may be more affordable to NFT creators, but only in the short term. If a blockchain doesn’t survive, the NFTs stored on it are likely to end up being useless.

Before making any NFT purchases, research the blockchain you operate on and decide if you think the chain will continue to exist for more than 50 years.

Intellectual protection rights

Make sure that an NFT brand has the intellectual rights to what it sells.

If an anonymous NFT creator uses images of a celebrity or major brand, it is highly likely that the creator is violating intellectual property rights. In this case, the owner of the intellectual property can sue the creator, and the value of the NFT will subsequently plummet.

Stay away from NFT projects that contain what appears to be someone else’s intellectual property.

When celebrities or brands broadcast NFT, you hear about it. So if someone is selling “NFT art” with Kim Kardashian images on them, you might want to stay clear.

Sweepstakes or airdrops

Arguably the easiest way to know that an NFT project is a fraud is if it is given to you “for free” or if you are asked to enter a “contest” or “sweepstakes.”

In most cases these are attempts to get your crypto wallet logins to steal your existing NFTs plus any other digital currencies or tokens you have there.

We hope this checklist helps you avoid NFT scams and pick out some nifty crypto art pieces and collectibles for your collection.

