How Intellectual Property Can Be Transferred Through the Blockchain Ecosystem

While the world has moved from storing and transferring information from paper to cloud storage, data is still not fully protected. The existing cloud storage system used to share information while encrypted is centralized, and centralized systems have the inherent disadvantage of being vulnerable to hacks and attacks.

However, decentralized solutions such as blockchain technology have become an excellent alternative due to their immutability. Sharing intellectual property through the blockchain network can create a more secure and reliable system due to its various advantages.

Inefficiencies in centralized IP storage systems

The centralized IP storage and management system suffers from outdated technology, inadequate file management and recording. Most of these systems rely on manual data entry that is not only prone to errors, but also lacks accurate and efficient output.

Also, most centralized IP storage systems use cloud storage or offline storage as paperwork, which limits interconnectivity and is insecure methods. Cloud storage systems are prone to hacking due to the lack of a strong encryption mechanism and are not considered legally accepted when testing a chain of custody.

On the other hand, the paper trail can be easily manipulated making it less reliable, which is a growing concern in the IP management industry. The world is rapidly moving towards a more reliable and secure means of storing, managing and validating intellectual property, which is the use of blockchain.

Blockchain in the intellectual property industry

Blockchain is a digital ledger that is used to record information such as cryptocurrency transactions. As its name suggests, Blockchain is a growing list of blocks that stores cryptographically linked records. Each block contains a cryptographic hash linked to the previous block, the transaction data, and a timestamp for the data.

Although it was created as a peer-to-peer electronic cash system, blockchain has found use cases beyond the original intent. Data recorded on the blockchain is time-stamped and cannot be edited once recorded; creates a perfect solution for data logging.

Costly and time-consuming disputes about the origin of an invention or the copyright of intellectual property can be resolved quickly if they are recorded on the blockchain, as they are time-stamped. Additionally, license agreements can be created and registered using smart contracts to develop immutable evidence.

Furthermore, blockchain offers expert security as it is maintained by validators or nodes located in different parts of the world to keep the network decentralized. It can also be used to identify counterfeit products by attaching blockchain tags. NFTs are a product of blockchain technology widely used to secure ownership and copyright of an asset or intellectual property.

Blockchain is also useful for speeding up the contract signing process, due diligence, and file validation processes, as KwikTrust expertly demonstrates. KwikTrust is a software-as-a-service due diligence platform that offers self-certified and third-party file verification by storing results securely on the blockchain to provide an irrefutable record.

KwikTrust offers various services such as recording, signing and validation of contracts, invoices, accounts, references, identities, qualifications, intellectual property, audio and video files in a decentralized and secure environment. The platform also helps keep records by reminding users of their expiration date.

KwikTrust has developed the perfect alternative to unreliable means of storing and managing intellectual property with the help of blockchain technology. Not only does the platform create an irrefutable record of the IP, but it also aids in smooth and easy data management.

KwikTrust aims to create a secure and fast method for creating, storing and validating files taking advantage of blockchain technology. For more information on KwikTrust, visit https://www.kwiktrust.com/.