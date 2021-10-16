How Dragon Mainland seamlessly connects NFTs to its gaming ecosystem

In the first half of fiscal 2021, the total volume of non-fungible token transactions surpassed the $ 2.5B mark. NFTs are setting up a new age digital gold rush. Usability has been divided into several sectors, namely the arts, music, and increasingly the world of games.

Dragon Mainland is part of the marriage between blockchain and games through NFT. The gaming platform is a product of DeFi, also known colloquially as GameFi. So what exactly is Dragon Mainland, how do you join it, how do you play? How do you earn the money? It’s worth it? Read on to find the answers to all these questions.

First things first, what is Dragon Mainland? It is a blockchain-based gaming platform that offers the search for reality to its users. The reality hunt game is enhanced by other specialized attributes, such as military formations and ladder tournaments.

In addition, to allow for a unique gaming environment, the platform contains a combination of player versus player (PvP) and player versus environment (PVE) combat. There is also advanced breeding, as well as a turn-based card strategy available to users. In the meantime, they can participate in the DeFi collectibles section through the NFT trade.

Playing doesn’t seem too complicated, even for newbies. One must understand some basic rules and concepts of the game. Being a hunting game, it comes with treasures, rewards, fighting aspects. Combat can be against other players or the environment, as stated above, supported by military formations.

Start with the treasure; there are some dragon eggs to start with, in line with the name of Dragon Mainland. These particular sets of eggs are simply known to users as genesis eggs.

A player can exchange genesis eggs with genesis dragon NFTs. It is worth noting that the game guarantees that these NFTs are extremely rare, to maintain a high level of valuation.

Genesis Eggs can hatch into three different types of dragons if they are not traded for NFT. They are the fire dragon, the thunder dragon, and the rock dragon. Each one is named after the weapons you can bring into the fold.

Alternatively, one can buy the dragon that he wishes to have. Dragons are the main characters of the game and participate in various hunting and combat missions.

With these dragons, one can go hunting more eggs, skulls and carry out combat missions against other players or the environment. The benefits of the game are offered, all of which are quite valuable.

One can acquire more dragons, skulls, buildings, lands and much more within the game. They can buy the items with the earnings from the winning missions, hunting and combat or sell these assets at a profit.

Winning is easy under the platform. The chances of winning start from the early stages of the game and continue through the various stages.

Genesis Eggs can be sold for rare NFTs. It’s worth noting that NFTs have significant value. If you want to get paid immediately, you have to collect and sell the NFTs in your market. The market is accessible from the mainland dragon shelf, and transactions on it attract a few, as is the norm in the industry.

However, if one chooses to continue playing, there are other opportunities to earn money. The platform employs a game strategy as you win. All collectibles that can be acquired, such as more dragons, lands and buildings, are negotiable. They can fetch a higher price, which gives the player good profits in the process.

The bet is also available for those who choose not to withdraw money quickly. Part of the revenue generated by the NFT market transaction fees is distributed to the bet participants. They can enjoy passive income without actively participating in the platform.

The game may be easy, the rewards sweet, but a cumbersome onboarding process could be a delay. How do you join Dragon Mainland?

The process is relatively straightforward. One simply needs to visit the platform site. Without much scrolling, there is a clickable hyperlink titled ‘Get Started’. And as simple as that, one has started the process of joining the platform.

There is some work in progress at the time of writing this article; A pop-up ‘Coming Soon’ screen will notify potential players of the development that is taking shape. But that shouldn’t last much longer as they are in the final stretch of the finishing touches.

Perhaps the most important question is, will Dragon Mainland be worth a try? To better answer the question, one must evaluate what they will go through on the platform versus off it.

For starters, the user interface is simple, accurate, and attractive. The color theme is well suited to the game on the platform. The well placed, clickable hyperlinks and some visual aids make it easy to use for everyone from newbies to any emerging veteran.

In addition, there are many options to generate profits while playing. Selling NFT is possible from the beginning. As the gaming process continues, profitable winnings underpin the rewards. One can gamble on their properties and generate passive income even during a hiatus in gambling activities.

One point to note is that there is no indication of a supported, platform-based wallet at the time of user registration. Users may need to find a wallet from where they can receive and store their NFT earnings.

Dragon mainland is a gaming platform that offers users NFT sales, financial incentives to play as won and bet. The game itself is not overly complex, allowing players a good chance to win money.

It has a good and simple user interface to make it easy for customers to navigate. The joining process also appears to be quite simple and straightforward. However, until the platform is completely ready for use, we cannot fully establish the join process. With some additional features, such as a platform-based wallet or Fiat-on-ramp, dragon mainland could easily set standards for how GameFi should proceed.

Telegram: https://t.me/dragon_mainland

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DragonMainland

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/BHysnZgJVS