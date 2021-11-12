How did thousands of migrants appear on the eastern border of the EU? (VIDEOS)

Posted: 12 Nov 2021 17:08 GMT

Belarus, Poland and Lithuania have been suffering from the refugee crisis for almost two months.

With no solution to the migration crisis on the eastern border of the European Union foreseeing on the horizon, they are using new resources to shield the Polish border and prevent the passage of undocumented persons from the territory of Belarus.

Poland, which resorts to force using tear gas and warning shots to prevent access by illegals, already has a few 15,000 troops on the border. Warsaw has also announced that it is summoning the British military to reinforce the area. Lithuania has also used additional forces to strengthen the border regime.

Currently, more than 2,000 refugees from the Middle East and North Africa remain stuck on the border with Poland, a country they see as a transit point on the way to Germany, France, Austria and the Netherlands, known for a high level of financial support for refugees.

Where do they come from?

Every day the International Airport of Minsk, the capital of Belarus, accepts up to one ten flights from Baghdad, Istanbul and Damascus. Some of the passengers on these flights arrive to travel to the border with Poland and Lithuania in search of a better life in the EU, where the families of many have received the status of refugees from conflict zones.

According to data from the European border service Frontex, most of the migrants who crossed the eastern EU border last September came from Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan.

Most of the migrants currently at the border are ethnic Kurds, which take advantage of the offers of tourist agencies in Turkey, Syria and Iran to try their luck at the border.

What’s going on?

Although the Belarusian authorities are dealing with the problem of food and drinking water shortages in the border area, the situation is aggravated by the presence of pregnant women and babies, the low temperatures and the lack of hygienic conditions. The Belarusian side has deployed medical points in place and help the migrants warm up.

To cross the border, the refugees have to circumvent the metal fence with barbed wire and overcome the line of Polish soldiers, running the risk of being traumatized by the use of force. There are also those who risk passing through less guarded areas, since the border between Belarus and Poland stretches for some 400 kilometers and a large part of it goes through forests and swamps.

Looking for culprits

The European Union, whose relations with Belarus bottomed out several months ago, accuses Minsk of encouraging migration to the EU after suspending the readmission agreements of migrants trying to enter the community territory. The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, called on Monday in favor of imposing new sanctions against Minsk for allegedly “instrumentalizing” for political reasons the crisis on the border with Poland, which she described as “hybrid attack“.

For his part, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko denied accusations by various European governments that the crisis is an attempt to undermine the EU. On Wednesday, the president accused the United States of having “invited“to migrants to destabilize their countries and hoping that “Europe and Central Asia will welcome them.”

Migranci przekroczyli przejście graniczne w Kuźnicy po stronie Białorusi. Zostali zatrzymani przez Wojsko Polskie, Straż Graniczną i Policję. Rump rozpoczęła marsz wzdłuż ogrodzenia. pic.twitter.com/ulzDJfOf7g – Ministerstwo Obrony Narodowej 🇵🇱 (@MON_GOV_PL) November 12, 2021

The Belarusian authorities have tightened immigration controls, suspending the delivery of visas residents of conflict-torn countries such as Syria, Yemen and Afghanistan.

For his part, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Tuesday accused Russian leader Vladimir Putin of being the “brain“of the situation on the border of Belarus, an ally of Russia.

Russia, in turn, rejected the accusations for the crisis and held the EU itself responsible. The country’s Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, recalled that the Western policy caused “unprecedented refugee flows“From Iraq, Libya and Syria, among other countries, so the responsibility for the normalization of the crisis rests with” those who created the conditions for it to be unleashed. “

In this regard, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zajárova, commented that the situation at the border can teach the Polish authorities a lesson.

“Now it would be better if the Polish politicians, who curse Lukashenko and accuse Minsk of causing the problems with Iraqi migrants, remember that Iraq was destroyed with very active participation from Warsaw: more than 2,000 Polish soldiers invaded this country sovereign to impose democracy, “the spokeswoman wrote on her Telegram channel, referring to the invasion of Iraq by a US-led international collation in 2003.