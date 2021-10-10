How Bitcoin and Crypto Could Help Ease Wealth Inequality (No Miracles)

Source: Adobe / Kara As people embrace Bitcoin, they can no longer be trampled on by ‘monetary policy’. “When the middle man is in charge, the vast majority of wealth creation goes to the middle man.” “The growth of crypto and decentralized finance will facilitate the transfer of wealth.” The “crypto space is not without wealth concentration issues, but it is an alternative to the existing system.”

As bad as it already was, wealth inequality appears to be getting worse. Whether we’re talking about disparities in income or wealth, the gap between the richest and the poorest seems to widen over time, despite seemingly “well-intentioned” efforts by governments to intervene on behalf of the disadvantaged.

Can Bitcoin (BTC), and cryptocurrencies in general, help with this? While critics would argue that BTC’s concentrated ownership makes it an unlikely savior of the poor, crypto advocates and participants would suggest that it has a significant role to play at least in tipping the balance in a fairer direction.

In fact, industry players speaking to Cryptonews.com argue that Bitcoin offers a number of benefits, from eliminating middlemen coming out of the top to preventing excessive money printing and inflation. Of course, not everyone working within cryptocurrencies believes that Bitcoin will go so far as to ‘fix’ inequality (among other problems), but most industry figures claim that it has the potential to help transfer wealth. to the younger generations, as well as to avoid that the effects of Cantillon benefit exclusively. Wall Street and other financial centers.

Stop inflation, oppose Cantillon effects, encourage greater participation

The Blockstream’s chief strategy officer Samson Mow has little to no doubt that Bitcoin can help with inequality, largely due to its fixed maximum supply of 21 million BTC.

“Inequality is a big problem, and Bitcoin solves it. Many countries use the US dollar as their currency, but when the money printer [de la Reserva Federal de los Estados Unidos ] it becomes brrrrr, those countries and their citizens don’t get any benefit, “he told Cryptonews.com.

In particular, Mow argues that money printing, which has become increasingly common in the wake of the 2007-2008 financial crisis and the current Covid-19 pandemic, only tangentially benefits the general population, primarily through some trickle-down effects and infrastructure construction.

“However, as people around the world choose to exit the fiat monetary system and embrace Bitcoin, they can no longer be trampled on by ‘monetary policy,'” he said.

Other people within the industry agree that current monetary policy disproportionately benefits the elites and the already wealthy, and that Bitcoin may increasingly act as a counterweight to this. For example, Bitcoin educator and author Jimmy Song agrees that inequality of opportunity is a huge problem in today’s world and that Bitcoin, but not necessarily most altcoins, can serve as a corrective to this.

“The Cantillon effects are naturally a huge factor in driving inequality of opportunity because only the connected or too big to fail get the ultra-low interest rates or bailouts / subsidies. Bitcoin removes the effects of Cantillon, so I think it would at least correct that injustice, “he told Cryptonews.com.

The effect essentially means that the printing of money benefits certain parties and harms others.

Other industry participants point to other mechanisms that indicate that cryptocurrency can help reduce inequality.

“Mobile phones are widespread in markets with large numbers of unbanked people or with insufficient access to banking services. Now that everyone with a smartphone can also have a digital wallet, it will be much easier to save, invest and build a portfolio, without having to navigate the complexities of the formal financial system, ”said Yoni Assia, CEO and Co-founder by eToro .

Assia also points to two other factors that may come into play should cryptocurrency help reduce financial inequality, most of which revolve around lowering barriers to participation in the financial system.

“Blockchain has given rise to a parallel financial system that has no borders, is free from central control and is global. Decentralized finance is available to everyone, even those who have never had access to financial markets before, ”he told Cryptonews.com.

He also notes that cryptocurrencies and digital assets have made finance more attractive to younger generations, something that will help them become interested in investing earlier and building assets that will grow in value over time.

More generally, the Chief Analyst at Quantum Economics , Lou Kerner, points out that Bitcoin and cryptocurrency offer the benefit of eliminating intermediaries and solving financial problems more to the benefit of the participating community.

“When the man in the middle is in charge, the vast majority of wealth creation goes to the man in the middle and those close to him (also known as the Cantillon effect). Now we can collectively create wealth and distribute it in a more ‘fair’ way, ”he told Cryptonews.com.

Patrimonial transfers

To some extent, certain commentators claim that Bitcoin and cryptocurrency can help facilitate wealth transfers from the richest demographics to the less fortunate.

“Perhaps the most important form that Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies have, and are likely to continue to alleviate inequality, is with their outsized earnings potential without the kind of restrictions and lack of accessibility that characterize traditional investment opportunities. Early adopters of cryptocurrencies have seen multiple gains and we are actively witnessing one of the largest wealth creation and transfer events in world history, ”said the OKEx CEO , Jay Hao.

Such a transfer of wealth can potentially occur in two ways:

Because younger generations tend to adopt crypto earlier, they may benefit at the expense of older investors who come to the party later (and carry their bags); because cryptocurrencies break down barriers to participation.

As Yoni Assia points out, around 1.7 billion of the world’s population still lack access to banking services, while 5.5 billion do not have banking services, a problem that affects people in both developing and developed economies.

“The growth of crypto and decentralized finance will facilitate the transfer of wealth from rich nations to developing economies, as well as between generations. Borders no longer matter. All people, anywhere, regardless of age, status or age. national state, they can have digital assets. This is not currently the case with fiat currencies and traditional assets, “he said.

For Assia, the transformation facilitated by cryptocurrencies “has the potential to create new types of money flows and enable solutions to inequality that have never been possible before.” It also suggests that a universal basic income can become a feasible concept in a decentralized economy, with eToro sponsoring GoodDollar.org and its year-long campaign using blockchain technology to provide a basic income to 300,000 people in more than 180 countries.

Concentrations of wealth, seeking publicity

Of course, not everyone believes that Bitcoin will help alleviate inequality, while even some within the industry would advise their colleagues not to get overly excited about the potential of cryptocurrencies in this regard.

“While Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies certainly have the potential to challenge the status quo and turn things around, it is perhaps too idealistic an approach to think that they can ‘fix’ global wealth inequality,” said Jay Hao.

Noted crypto skeptic David Gerard would go even further than this criticism, suggesting that Bitcoin promoters have latched onto the problem of inequality (as well as many other problems) and gleefully declared that ‘Bitcoin fixes this!’ without presenting any kind of coherent plan on how you would solve this problem in practice.

“It is fundamentally implausible that Bitcoin is useful in alleviating inequality. Bitcoin was created as money to serve a political purpose: to free money from the control of governments, in the belief that completely unbridled capitalism was good for the world, ”he said.

Gerard argues that the absence of restrictions on capitalism is conventionally seen as the main cause of the rise in inequality, and that Bitcoin removes even more restrictions.

“Bitcoin was expressly designed and advocated to promote the kind of behavior that worsens inequality. I think the bitcoiners who say this are primarily thinking about their holdings, “he added.

Another issue is ownership concentration, but while figures within the industry agree that this is a problem, they say it will ease and shrink over time. For Yoni Assia, it indicates an asset class in the early stages of its life rather than a systemic problem.

“I think it is more relevant to observe the trend. More than 100 million people around the world currently own cryptocurrencies, and adoption is growing the fastest in emerging markets underserved by existing financial services, including much of Africa, ”he said.

More generally, Jay Hao reiterates the possibility of cryptocurrencies breaking down barriers to entry, something that alone should help with inequality, if only to a relatively modest degree.

He concluded,

“This space is not without problems of wealth concentration, but it is an alternative to the existing system, it has fewer entry barriers and levels the playing field for a greater number of participants. Ultimately, it breaks the monopoly control of the traditional financial system and that in itself is a great feat. “

