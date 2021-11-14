“How are people going to live?”: New Delhi to close schools and construction sites due to dangerous air pollution

Posted: Nov 14, 2021 01:24 GMT

The president of the country’s Supreme Court had asked the authorities to take measures to protect the population from high levels of pollution.

This Saturday, after more than a week of dense smog in New Delhi, the Supreme Court of India required the authorities to take urgent measures to reduce air pollution.

“Tell us how we can immediately reduce the air quality index by 200 points. If necessary, consider close the city for two days or something like that, How are people going to live?“stated the Chief Justice NV Ramana.

New Delhi était enveloppée d’un épais brouillard toxique au lendemain de Diwali, fete hindoue des lumières, celebrated with crowds of lampes à huile et de bougies qui ont brûlé toute la nuit à grand renfort de tirs de pétards, pourtant interdits pic.twitter.com/M76AVS2vQ6 – Agence France-Presse (@afpfr) November 5, 2021

Soon after, New Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that schools will switch to online classes, all construction activity will be paralyzed and employees of government offices they will work from home. The measures will take effect next Monday.

New Delhi, smog and pollution. City where 1 million people die annually due to diseases caused by air pollution. PhotoBoyfriends, breathing love. pic.twitter.com/2BlAIFmllu – Ernesto Collazo (@ErnestoSuidry) November 5, 2021

“For a week starting Monday, schools will be physically closed so that children do not have to breathe polluted air. No construction activities will be allowed between November 14 and 17,” Kejriwal noted. “Government offices will operate from home at 100% capacity for one week. Private offices will be advised to opt for the telecommuting option as much as possible,” he added.

It should be noted that last week the Diwali, a major annual Hindu festival where people wear new clothes, share sweets and set off firecrackers and fireworks.

🇮🇳 | New Delhi wakes up to the most dangerously toxic air of 2021 so far, after Diwali defied a ban on firecrackers during the Hindu festival. The particle reading averaged 706 micrograms, 141 times the level considered safe. pic.twitter.com/sqCS7yBdKH – Alert News 24 (@ AlertNews24) November 5, 2021

Although the governments of Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh they forbade its citizens to set off firecrackers, thousands of people violated the orders and this has contributed to the worsening of air quality in the country’s capital, which in recent days has consistently exceeded 400 points on a scale of 500. In these air quality index readings, figures over 400 are considered “serious” or “dangerous” to the health of the population.