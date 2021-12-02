“Honduras became a graveyard of calamities and tragedies”: Manuel Zelaya talks about the challenges that the Government of Xiomara Castro will have to face

Posted: Dec 2, 2021 00:13 GMT

In an interview with RT, the former president considered that in the last 12 years his country suffered serious economic, social and political deterioration.

The former president of Honduras, Manuel Zelaya, spoke exclusively with RT about the historic triumph of his wife, Xiomara Castro, in the general elections last Sunday, November 28.

When analyzing the current situation in the country, he said that this nation “has become in these 12 years almost a graveyard of calamities, of great tragedies,” he added. In this regard, he mentioned “population centers fleeing to the US in migrant caravans“.

Among the main conflicts that Honduras faces, that leader reviewed that “poverty has grown”, and he also remarked that the debt would have increased by 600%: “When they took me out, I had a debt of 3,000 million dollars, and today it is almost 17,000 million.”

With that critical tone, Zelaya also underlined “the human rights violations and the death squads. “He also lamented the impacts of” an inclement neoliberal model that destroys nature. ”

Thinking about the future government, the Latin American leader pointed out that “this is part of the challenges that must be assumed.”

Constituent Assembly?

Among the main promises of the front headed by Castro, the possible formation of a new constituent assembly stands out: “It is a proposal from the party,” says the interviewee.

Likewise, the politician said that when they made alliances, with movements “of the center right and right,” it was indicated that at that time there were no conditions to develop said assembly. And now, “It is not a current proposal”.

Cautiously, Zelaya said that it has been agreed “to carry out a participatory democracy, direct, popular consultations and plebiscites. “This would be” in the style of other developed countries, “he compared. According to the politician, all this is present in the alliance that has been formed,” and it is the one that wins the elections decisively. ”

Partial results

With 57.30% of the records scrutinized, Castro maintains an advantage of about 18 percentage points over the ruling party Nasry Asfura, who has already recognized the virtual victory of the candidate of the Libertad y Refundación (LIBRE) party.

While waiting for the National Electoral Council (CNE) of Honduras to finish counting the votes and carry out the declaration of elections —No later than December 28—, Castro’s virtual triumph puts an end to the government of the right-wing National Party, which since 2010 remained in power after the coup against Zelaya in 2009.

In his first statements on Sunday night, Castro made reference to the coup against her husband, stating that the people did justice after twelve years.

“Today the people have done justice, we reverted authoritarianism and continuity and we are going to form a government of reconciliation, peace and justice,” Castro said at a rally in Tegucigalpa.

Coup against Zelaya

On June 28, 2009, the security forces broke into Zelaya’s house, deprived him of his liberty, and transferred him to Costa Rica on a military plane. A year later, the deposed president accused the government of US President Barack Obama of “directly” promoting the coup against him.

Zalaya spent about 17 months in exile, until his return to Honduras in May 2011.

