Historical moments of FC Barcelona will be immortalized in Ethereum tokens

FC Barcelona fans will be able to delight themselves with a digital collection that recalls historical moments from the 122 years of the sports institution. The pieces of audiovisual material will be auctioned as non-fungible tokens (NFT) developed in Ethereum.

“The club works every day to find innovative ways to connect with its fans,” explains Joan Laporta, president of FC Barcelona. The manager adds that the launch of these collectible tokens “is a unique opportunity to continue growing and consolidating the Barça brand.”

These non-fungible tokens will be launched on November 23 on the Ownix ​​marketplace. This is an NFT market on the Ethereum blockchain. It has the peculiarity that purchases must be made with its own ERC-20 token, ONX. At the moment, this can only be acquired on the decentralized exchange Uniswap.

There are no details yet on the collectible tokens or what the sale process will be like. The Ownix ​​website only shows a countdown indicating days, minutes and seconds remaining to launch.

The NFT collection, of which there are not too many details yet, will show the best moments of the almost 122 years of history of FC Barcelona. Source: ownix.com.

Guy Elhanani, CEO of Ownix, is enthusiastic about the business alliance with the Spanish club. Regarding non-fungible tokens, he says that they are a “new type of assets that allows fans and collectors to acquire goods that previously it was not possible to have.”

We are very excited to offer all sports fans the chance to lead this movement. Our mission is to encourage users to purchase NFT, not for commercialization, but for their pleasure and pride in owning. Guy Elhanani, CEO of Ownix.

Ownix ​​does not allow the resale of NFT and requires purchasing your own token

The above statement from the CEO of the company is striking because the commercialization of NFT by individuals is common. In fact, many see them as investment instruments, and they buy them waiting for their price to increase over time.

When entering the marketplace it can be observed that, indeed, does not provide the option to resell the purchased tokens. However, these could be sold in other marketplaces, for example, Open Sea.

It is also curious that the unit of account in Ownix ​​is ​​an exchange’s own token, why not use ether (ETH), the cryptocurrency of Ethereum?

As can be seen on the marketplace’s website, the company has distributed part of these tokens –whose total circulation is already issued– among the founders and the development team, in addition to different areas within the company. They also say that they will enable a staking system and that there will be token burning, so the valuation of this crypto asset seems to be part of the company’s business.

. reached out to Guy Elhanani for comment on these matters. In the event of a response, this article will be updated with the new information.

The alliance between Ownix ​​and FC Barcelona is announced –as can be seen in the link at the beginning of this article– by the sports entity itself, so its official status is confirmed. Anyway, anyone interested in acquiring these NFTs should do their own research on the security of the new marketplace. For this, . has prepared a guide on how to evaluate NFT projects and prevent scams.

FC Barcelona women’s football also has its collectible tokens

The news of the commercial alliance with Ownix ​​for the launch of the NFT collection comes days after the launch of another collection related to the Catalan club was announced.

As . reported on October 29, they are for sale non-fungible tokens of 4 FC Barcelona players: Leila Ouahabi, Patri Guijarro, Mariona Caldentey and Cata Coll. Women’s soccer representatives were ‘tokenized’ into RSK, a Bitcoin sidechain.