Highlights: BTC breaks record, Pinterest shares soar and more | .

After the launch of the first Bitcoin futures ETF (BTC / USD), Bitcoin set a new record, passing the $ 66,900 mark. His previous ATH was $ 64,899, recorded in April. As the Bitcoin news swept the market, 10 other major currencies followed suit. The biggest winner was Solana (SOL / USD) with gains of 17%. Ethereum (ETH / USD) was up 8% and Cardano (ADA / USD) was up 6%. Ethereum is also approaching a new ATH.

Ford rises 4% after Credit Suisse update

Both the DJ30 and SPX500 were up 0.4% yesterday, while the heavy-tech NASDAQ100 was slightly in the red. Ford closed the day with a 4% gain after analysts at Credit Suisse upgraded its stock’s rating from hold to buy. The automaker’s shares have risen more than 80% year-on-year, and by 21% in the last month alone.

Health insurance providers Anthem and Centene were among the biggest winners of the SPX500. Anthem raised its earnings outlook for the full year and gained more than 4%, as did Centene. Anthem’s stock price has gained more than 30% year-on-year.

Netflix held the NASDAQ100 yesterday, closing down 2.2%.

IAG shares continue to plummet, UK100 continues to rise

Shares of airline group IAG continued to decline, closing down nearly 5%. Despite that, the UK100 was up yesterday, albeit marginally. So far, IAG’s share price has fallen nearly 14% this week. The main reason is an announcement from Heathrow Airport that it plans to increase the rates it charges airlines. Shares of budget airlines fell among the smallest caps. Both Ryanair and EasyJet were lower. The latter has worsened so far this year, having lost more than 15% of the value of the shares.

Pinterest rose 12% on the news of the PayPal acquisition

The share price of social media company Pinterest rose after PayPal was reportedly negotiating to buy it for $ 45 billion.

Volatility expected for the Australian dollar

Philip Lower, Governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia, will participate in an online panel organized by the University of Chile at 19:00 UTC. Its participation is expected to affect the Australian dollar.

