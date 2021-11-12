Haiti’s most dangerous armed gang announces a week-long truce to allow access to fuel

Posted: 12 Nov 2021 20:06 GMT

The gang, which has hijacked access to the Varreux oil terminal, also assured that it will stop the attacks on truckers.

The Haitian armed group G9 an Fanmi e Alye announced this Friday a truce until November 18, to facilitate the distribution of fuel in the Caribbean country. plunged into a fuel shortage.

In a press conference, former policeman Jimmy Chérizier, alias ‘Barbecue’, leader of the criminal group, reported that the gang he leads will lift the blockade on access to the Varreux oil terminal, in the port area of ​​Port-au-Prince, and will stop attacks on truckers, Le Nouvelliste reported.

Chérizier insisted on his request for the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry, and invited Haitians to reflect on it. Alias ​​’Barbecue’ accuses the premier of participating in the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, perpetrated by a command of Colombian mercenaries on July 7.

Activities at the Varreux oil terminal have been severely affected in recent months due to the blockade maintained by criminal gangs at the plant.

Last Wednesday, November 10, two freighters managed to leave the place with 8,000 gallons of diesel; However, a day later, the situation worsened again and operations ceased due to strong shots from bandits controlling the area, as reported by the aforementioned Haitian media.

“Since 9:30 am this Thursday, the surroundings of the Varreux terminal have been the subject of intense fire by armed groups,” a worker from the oil plant told the media, saying that they were waiting for the return of a favorable climate for resume operations.

Calls from USA and Canada

On Wednesday, the US Embassy in Haiti issued a statement in which it indicated that it recommended its compatriots to leave the Caribbean country due to growing insecurity and a shortage of goods and services such as gasoline.

Similarly, the Canadian Embassy in Port-au-Prince advised its compatriots to avoid nonessential travel to Haiti.

The diplomatic office also reported that it “temporarily” withdrew his non-essential person from the Embassy and his relatives; and maintains a stronghold of officials.

“The safety of Canadians is our highest priority at all times and, to this end, our embassy in Port-au-Prince remains open. Consular officials stand ready to assist Canadians in Haiti in need of emergency assistance,” the statement said.