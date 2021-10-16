Guernsey regulator approves launch of Jacobi Asset Management’s Bitcoin ETF

Jacobi Asset Management, a London-based multi-asset investment platform, received approval from the Guernsey Financial Services Commission (GFSC) to launch a Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded fund (ETF).

Speaking to Cointelegraph, Jacobi Asset Management CEO Jamie Khurshid said that regulatory clarity helps corporations and institutions safely engage in Bitcoin investments without all the risks associated with technology and counterparties.

According to an official statement, Jacobi Bitcoin ETF is a centrally authorized crypto-backed financial instrument that is backed by custody of Bitcoin provided by Fidelity Digital Assets.

The GFSC approval allows investors to trade Jacobi Bitcoin ETFs on traditional equity markets in “all jurisdictions outside the United States and others with similar restrictions.”

Khurshid, who is also a former Goldman Sachs investment banker, noted that the funds are “centrally cleared with securities held in the main central securities depository (CSD),” a process familiar to traditional asset managers. Addressing investors in authorized jurisdictions, Khurshid said:

“We have feeder funds that are being established around the world that will invest solely in the Jacobi Bitcoin ETF to serve their domestic demand.”

Additionally, the company intends to list the Jacobi Bitcoin ETF on the Cboe Europe stock exchange, which has yet to receive listing approval from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), a UK financial regulator.

On September 6, Charles Randell, chairman of the FCA and payment systems regulator, raised concerns about a lack of risk awareness among crypto investors in a speech written for the Cambridge International Symposium on Economic Crime.

Randell highlighted the role of influencers like Kim Kardashian promoting unverified tokens on Instagram, which he says could mislead uninformed investors. “Why should we regulate purely speculative digital tokens? Will the participation of the FCA give them a ‘halo effect’ that creates unrealistic expectations of consumer protection? “

On the other hand, the US Securities and Exchange Commission has taken a proactive approach to allowing ETF offerings on traditional exchanges. Crypto financial services company Bakkt will become the latest company to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker symbol “BKKT.”