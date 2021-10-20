Grayscale Parent Company Expands GBTC Purchase Allocation to $ 1 Billion

According to an announcement issued Wednesday, DCG is now authorized to buy up to $ 1 billion in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC).

This development extends DCG’s prior authorization by $ 250 million if they choose to do so. In fact, DCG has so far purchased $ 338 million worth of GBTC, according to the company’s announcement on Wednesday.

As Cointelegraph previously reported, DCG had purchased $ 193.5 million worth of GBTC shares in May 2021. At the time, the company’s GBTC purchase limit was $ 250 million.

As part of the announcement, DCG revealed that it plans to use available cash to facilitate purchases in the open market under the provisions enshrined in Rule 10b-8 of the Stock Exchange Law.

DCG’s announcement comes on the heels of Grayscale’s plans to convert its GBTC product into a Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded fund (ETF).

However, such plans depend on the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) softening its stance on Bitcoin ETFs.

SEC Chairman Gary Gensler has already spoken out in favor of BTC-related ETFs backed by Bitcoin futures rather than those based on the cryptocurrency’s spot price.

Gensler’s comments were part of the SEC chairman’s comments on issues raised about the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF that made history on Tuesday as the first BTC-related ETF to launch in the US market.

In addition to its future Bitcoin ETF plans, Grayscale has also added more cryptocurrencies to its portfolio of investment products.

In early October, Zcash (ZEC), Stellar Lumens (XM), and Horizen (ZEN) became the latest addition to the firm’s suite of altcoin trusts.

