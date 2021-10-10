Google Pay partners with Bakkt and thus reaches the crypto sector

Bakkt, a well-known digital asset market, has recently entered a new partnership that has enormous potential to attract new crypto users to the industry. The partnership was established with nothing more and nothing less than Google, and Bakkt intends to use its Google Pay service to drive the adoption of cryptocurrencies.

According to the recently released press release, users will soon be able to add their Visa Bakkt debit card directly to Google Pay and spend their crypto funds from Google’s payment service.

Looking for quick news, tips, and market analysis? Sign up for the Invezz newsletter today.

The Visa Bakkt debit card is also a relatively new option for those looking to spend their coins. It was released earlier this year, which makes it quite impressive that Bakkt has already managed to sign a deal that will combine it with Google Pay.

The process will convert digital currencies into fiat currencies before it reaches the recipient’s account, so merchants can continue to receive fiat, while Bakkt users will pay with crypto. With the move, the amount of things that users will be able to buy with crypto will increase dramatically.

Bakkt also has access to Google Cloud and its tools.

In addition to bundling its paid products, Google will also allow Bakkt to use its Google Cloud, as its preferred cloud provider. This will allow you to market your services to US merchants and retailers, as well as implement new analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies and tools through your own cloud tools.

This will allow the business partners to use the tools to identify patterns of consumer behavior and organize their own businesses accordingly. Bakkt CEO Gavin Michael said the partnership serves as a testament to Bakkt’s strong position in the crypto space and that it will allow the company to continue to create the best and most innovative platform that can scale to meet the needs of millions of users. .

Invest in cryptocurrencies, stocks, ETFs, and more, in minutes with our preferred broker, eToro

7/10

67% of retail CFD accounts lose money