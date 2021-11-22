General of the US Space Force confesses that his hypersonic program is not as advanced as that of China or Russia

Posted: Nov 22, 2021 15:03 GMT

Washington must “catch up quickly” to catch up with Beijing and Moscow on hypersonic weapons, David Thompson, deputy chief of space operations for the US Space Force, said in an interview at the International Forum on Saturday. Halifax Security.

“We are working on hypersonic programs within the Navy, Navy and Space Force, but We are not as advanced as the Chinese or the Russians as for hypersonic programs, “confessed Thompson.” We have to get up to speed quickly. The Chinese have had an incredibly aggressive hypersonic program for several years, “he noted.

On the other hand, he stressed that China’s alleged hypersonic missile test “greatly complicates” the principle of strategic warning against ballistic missile attacks. According to Thompson, for years, the principle allowed Washington to detect possible attacks thanks to the predictable path of ballistic missiles.

However, an attack carried out with a hypersonic missile would be virtually impossible to detect with existing radars given their ability to circumnavigate the globe at high speeds. In this way, according to the American general, each launch could represent a threat or an attack, which turns the world into a “much more complicated place”.

This Sunday, the Financial Times reported, citing sources familiar with the matter, that Pentagon scientists are still trying to understand how Beijing managed to “push the limits of physics” by firing a missile from a hypersonic glide vehicle (HGV). in English) flying over the South China Sea at least 5 times the speed of sound.

In October, the Financial Times reported that China conducted two hypersonic weapons tests last summer. While it was initially reported that the first test was conducted in August, the British newspaper later noted that Beijing allegedly launched a nuclear-capable HGV for the first time that circumnavigated the planet on July 27, while a second test had On August 13, Beijing repeatedly denied having tested a hypersonic missile and insisted that it was a test of a space vehicle.