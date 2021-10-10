Gelato raised $ 11 million for Web 3 automation

Gelato GEL / USD can execute arbitrary logic, allowing developers to automate any smart contract function on Ethereum. It is a decentralized botnet used by Web 3 developers.

Third-party servers and systems are required to monitor smart contracts and performance conditions. Gelato requires no middlemen by using a decentralized botnet to carry out these operations, which in turn simplifies DeFi for the end user.

The $ 11 million investment as a catalyst for growth

The Gelato smart contract automation network has received strong endorsement from crypto venture capital corporations.

That said, it has raised $ 11 million in Series A funding, which was led by Dragonfly Capital, with participants from IDEO CoLab Ventures, Nascent, ParaFi Capital, and Aave’s Stani Kulechov.

These funds were raised through a token beer and will go towards bringing more blockchains to the network and increasing staff.

It addresses liquidity and volatility issues with cryptocurrency trading, and the protocol can protect traders from losses by automatically rebalancing portfolios and executing trades for them.

Should I buy Gelato (GEL)?

On October 8, Gelato (GEL) was worth $ 2.45.

To get a better understanding and assessment of what kind of point of value this is for the token, we will compare it to its all-time highest value, as well as its performance in September.

On October 6, GEL reached its all-time high of $ 2.93. From October 6 to October 8, we can see that the value fell by $ 0.48 or 16%.

However, its highest point in September was $ 2.51 on September 16.

Throughout the month, specifically on September 21, the token fell to a value of $ 1. This indicates that throughout September, the token’s value fell $ 1.51 or 60%.

That said, from September 21 to October 8, the token increased in value by $ 1.45 or 145%.

This being the case, with the $ 11 million investment, we can expect the GEL token to reach a value of $ 2.81 by the end of October, making it a solid buy.

