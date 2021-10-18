FTM is set to climb | .

The Fantom price (FTM / USD) maintained a significant uptrend over the weekend as the ecosystem continued to grow. The FTM coin is trading at $ 2.31, which is 20% higher than the lowest level of last week. The price is also a few points below its all-time high of $ 2.4560.

Phantom growth

Fantom is a fast growing blockchain infrastructure platform that enables developers to create all kinds of decentralized applications (DAPP). The platform has specifically become more popular with developers creating decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms.

Looking for quick news, tips, and market analysis? Sign up for the . newsletter today.

In fact, the data collected by DeFi Llama shows that more than 40 projects have been built using Fantom. Its total locked value (TVL) has skyrocketed to more than $ 5.28 billion, which is a strong number considering Fantom is a relatively new platform.

Some of the most popular DeFi projects built at Fantom are Geist Finance, which has a TVL of more than $ 2 billion. Other DeFi projects such as SpookySwap, SpiritSwap, Beefy Finance and Scream follow. In total, eight of the DeFi platforms built at Fantom have a TVL of more than $ 100 million.

Fantom has also built Fantom Finance, which is a DeFi platform platform that has a TVL of over $ 100 million. Users can also bet FTM to earn great interest.

Fantom is also positioning itself as the next big thing in decentralized gaming. The developers have allocated more than 370 million FTM to fund developers who build games on their network. At today’s price, the value of this fund is over $ 600 million, making it one of the largest grants in history. So what’s next for the FTM price?

Fantom price prediction

The four-hour chart shows that the price of FTM has seen a strong rally in recent days. A closer look shows that this bounce started when the price fell to key support at $ 1.9140. This was not an ordinary price as it was also the highest level on September 9. Therefore, it is likely that the price has met what is known as a breakout and revaluation pattern, which is a bullish signal.

The price has also moved above the 25- and 50-day moving averages. As such, there is a chance that the pair will have a major bullish breakout. But this opinion will only be confirmed if the price moves above the all-time high of $ 2,455.

Invest in cryptocurrencies, stocks, ETFs, and more, in minutes with our preferred broker, eToro

7/10

67% of retail CFD accounts lose money