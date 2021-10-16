From Axies to Lightnite, this is what

Source: Adobe / morkdam

If you could spend the day playing your favorite game and get paid for it, would you? The emerging universe of gambling games to win allows you to do just that!

Read on for the emerging cryptocurrency-powered gambling game to win market that lets people live off their gambling skills.

The rise of play-to-win (P2E) crypto games

In the past, the gaming world provided a source of entertainment for players looking to beat the highest score, win against their friends, or show off their prowess in international gaming tournaments.

Now, gamers can also be financially rewarded for winning at their favorite games, even if they are not professional eSports players. Blockchain-based online games allow players to earn cryptocurrencies as a reward or by selling game items on an open market from the comfort of their homes.

The rise of crypto gaming has been seen all over the world and many have testified to its viability as an alternative source of income. For example, in the Philippines, a crypto gamer named John Aaron Ramos claims that he bought two houses solely from the winnings generated by playing Axie Infinity.

Playing to Win provides opportunities for both game developers and gamers, as both can benefit from a symbiotic relationship in which companies create a platform for players to build, trade and improve games, while players win. with your contributions and participation.

So let’s take a closer look at how play-to-win games reward players.

How to play and win in the cryptoverse

Accessing play-to-win games is relatively easy, and most blockchain games are available on Windows, Android, and iOS. All you need is a crypto wallet that you can connect to the game, which will depend on the blockchain the game is running on.

In general, there are two main approaches P2E games take to allow players to win money.

Get financial rewards in the game Non-fungible token trading (NFT)

Let’s explore each of these.

Earn in-game rewards

Crypto games that take the in-game rewards approach give players the opportunity to win for the activities they participate in while playing. This means that the more you play, the more cryptocurrencies you can win.

An example of an in-game reward game is Lightnite . In Lightnite, a multiplayer shooter game, you earn bitcoins (btc) for shooting your opponents in deathmatches. After finishing the game, you can transfer your earned BTC to your Lightning Network-enabled wallet.

NFT trading

Another way you can play to win at crypto games is by buying, selling and trading NFT.

For many players, this is familiar terrain as, in most old-school games, you were required to purchase items that your avatar could use. These items included weapons, powers, potions, and more. Blockchain games are making use of such items, only you can earn by owning and trading them, even off the gaming platform.

Games like Axie Infinity (AXS) and Decentraland (MANA) are using the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain to facilitate NFT trading. Whether you are trading Axies or LAND, you can earn by selling these NFTs to willing buyers on the secondary market.

While these two play-to-win approaches are being applied in many games, there are some games that have stood out and earned the trust of crypto-loving gamers. Some of them are shown below.

5 games to play to win to try

Let’s dive into five popular crypto games to make money.

Axie Infinity

Axie infinity players buy, breed, and battle monsters, called Axies, against each other to earn cryptocurrencies.

The game is said to be inspired by the Pokémon universe, as each player treats their Axies like pets. In Axie infinity, you can collect Axies, breed them, and even build a kingdom for them to live.

The game’s win-win game model involves earning tokens through play and contributions to the Axie universe. The ways that players can contribute is through player versus player battles to rank on the leaderboard or by cultivating love potions that are needed to spawn Axies. These love potions can be sold on exchanges like Uniswap and Binance.

Since each Axie is a unique asset, one of the main ways people earn through the crypto game is by trading Axies as NFTs. At the moment, the most expensive Axie is ‘Angel’, a mystical triple that Axie sold for ETH 300 ($ 1.1 million) in 2020.

Decentraland

Decentraland is one of the fastest growing virtual worlds built on the Ethereum blockchain. On numerous occasions, it has been referred to as an early version of the metaverse. As a play-to-win game, Decentraland offers unique opportunities for games to win cryptocurrencies.

The main way that players earn at Decentraland is through the purchase and exchange of virtual space, known as ‘LAND’. Each LAND parcel is 16 meters by 16 meters in size and is represented by an NFT (token ERC-721), with a limit of 90,000 LANDs in total. To buy LAND, players use MANA, Decentraland’s official crypto asset, which can be bought and traded on cryptocurrency exchanges such as Gate.io, Crypto.com, Coinbase, Kraken, OKex, and others.

Over time, more opportunities have arisen to play to win at Decentraland. With more players, art galleries selling NFTs on individual LAND have been established, concerts and virtual games have been held, and billboards are being installed to market big brands within the growing metaverse.

The sandbox

Like Decentraland, The Sandbox works on the premise of creating a metaverse in which people can participate and exchange while playing.

In the virtual world, there are 166,000 parcels of land represented as NFT on the Ethereum blockchain. On the parcels of land, owners can build games, virtual museums, and other creative content, all of which they can earn and trade with the SAND token.

Sandbox users can create their own games using the simple Sandbox Game Maker. This tool makes Sandbox stand out as it attempts to change the dynamics of the game world by allowing players to own the products of their creative work and earn money from them.

Star atlas

At the other end of the crypto gaming universe is a universe of its own, Star Atlas. This play-to-win game built on the Solana (SOL) blockchain is a virtual representation of solar systems, with the exploration (and domination) of space being central to the gaming economy.

Star Atlas players earn by trading items such as spaceships, virtual lands on various planets and galaxies, and contributing to key skill sets such as mining, trading, and exploration.

All these activities are facilitated by two native crypto assets of the game: ATLAS, an inflatable currency that is intended to exchange assets within the game, and POLIS, a currency with a fixed supply.

The more you participate in the Star Atlas universe, the more money you can earn.

Lightnite

Lightnite is an online multiplayer game where players can earn BTC by shooting their opponents and collecting their items as rewards.

A player can stack sats as they go through the game, and when they exit the game, they can redeem their bitcoin winnings through the Lightning Network. Additionally, players can earn, buy, and sell Lightnite skins, which are NFTs that operate on the Liquid Network, providing another opportunity for players to monetize time spent in the game.

For many, especially in emerging markets, play-to-win games could provide a valuable source of income, which is why there is strong demand from these regions of the world as well.

As play-to-win games grow in popularity, it will be exciting to see what other blockchain games and opportunities will emerge.

