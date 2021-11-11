France on the migration crisis on the Polish border: “Russia is not part of the problem, it is part of the solution”

Posted: Nov 11, 2021 22:07 GMT

More than 2,000 refugees, mostly Kurds, are on the Belarusian border with Poland trying to enter the European Union.

France’s Secretary of State for European Affairs, Clément Beaune, has distanced himself from criticism leveled at Russia over the situation of migrants on the Belarusian-Polish border, arguing that Moscow could actually be “part of the solution” of the problem due to its ties to Minsk.

Speaking to the French media BFMTV this Thursday, the official censured the Belarusian government for launching a “migratory attack” which it considers is designed to “destabilize the European Union”.

Beaune was more reserved when it came to talking about Russia. According to him, Moscow is not involved in the “smuggling” of migrants and the crisis on the border with Poland – where they remain more than 2,000 refugees, according to the Belarusian border service-, noting that it has “ability to influence” in Minsk to put an end to it.

“It is obvious that if Russia is not part of the problem; it is at least part of the solution, since the dependence Belarus with Moscow is growing, “he said.

Looking for culprits

Meanwhile, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has denied accusations by various European governments that the crisis is an attempt to undermine the EU. On Wednesday, the president accused the United States of having “invited“to the migrants, mostly Kurds, waiting for” Europe and Central Asia to welcome them. “

For his part, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Tuesday accused Russian leader Vladimir Putin of being the “brain“of the situation on the Belarusian border.

Russia, in turn, rejected the accusations for the crisis, for which it blames the EU itself. The country’s Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, assessed the situation on Tuesday, recalling the roots of the problem.

“It originates from the policy that western countriesThey, including members of NATO and the EU, have been implanting in the Middle East and North Africa for many years, trying to impose a better life on them according to Western standards, “he said.

Lavrov recalled that this Western policy caused “unprecedented refugee flows“from Iraq, Libya and Syria, among other countries, so the responsibility for the normalization of the crisis falls on” those who created the conditions for it to break loose. “