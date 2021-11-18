Former NFL player on the run after a recording was released in which he brutally beat his ex-partner in front of their 5-month-old son

Posted: Nov 18, 2021 23:54 GMT

Zac Stacy would have left the state of Florida (USA), where the attack occurred.

The TMZ portal published this Wednesday the video of a brutal attack perpetrated by former American football player Zac Stacy against his ex-partner, Kristin Evans.

In the images you can see how the old ‘running back’ of the St. Louis Rams and New York Jets clubs, of the NFL, hits Evans and throws her against a television. In a row, as she lies on the ground, he shouts at her for having “ruined” their relationship, then violently picks her up and assaults her again. All of this happens in front of the eyes of their five-month-old son, who watches from a sofa.

According to a request for a restraining order, to which the portal had access, the incident occurred last Saturday at the woman’s house, in the small town of Oakland (Florida, USA). Stacy came to visit to see her son, but was enraged once there, apparently out of jealousy.

“He punched me several times on the head. I begged him to stop because the baby was on the sofa, a short distance from where he had hit me, “the woman explained in the aforementioned request.” Then he picked me up and threw me towards the television. The apparatus began to fall and he turned to make sure i didn’t get up. As I lay on the ground, he started yelling at me, telling me that I am destructive. Then he picked me up by my feet and threw me against our son’s inflatable chair, “he continued. He added that immediately after the assault, Stacy ran out of the house.

Evans also said that he fears for his life and the baby’s. As for the injuries suffered, she had to go to a hospital, where in addition to presenting bruises, she was treated for a head injury.

“Fled from the state”

When the police arrived, two minutes after Evans’ call, the former athlete had already disappeared. Despite the searches, his whereabouts are unknown.

“Since it was believed that the suspect was already outside the jurisdiction of the Oakland Police Department, it was the Orange County Sheriff’s Office that attempted to locate and detain Stacy, but it was learned that he had fled the state,” it reported. the Oakland Police Department in a statement released Thursday.

“Efforts are underway to capture Stacy. We urge him to turn himself in and face criminal charges,” the agents added.