Former Binance CEO takes over as CEO of BitFury

Brian Brooks, former CEO of Binance, is now assuming the role of CEO of cryptocurrency mining company BitFury.BitFury’s new CEO enjoys an extremely positive image in the industry; especially thanks to his crypto-friendly policies when he ran the Office of the Comptroller of Currency.

“BitFury is an established leader in the digital asset industry, recognized for its research, development and patented technology improvements of its kind,” Brooks said in a statement.

He added, “As the adoption and use cases of Bitcoin and various crypto assets such as its underlying blockchains continue to grow around the world; the company’s diversified portfolio has tremendous opportunity and is superbly positioned for long-term success. “

Brooks will lead the company in launching a new round of financing, in addition to increasing the mining business. Valery Vavilov, founder of BitFury was also very positive after the appointment of Brooks:

“We have our sights set on the next stage of evolution; we are very happy to welcome Brian to the company. He is a respected executive and a natural leader; because it has enormous experience in terms of regulatory material, digital assets and capital markets; furthermore, it shares BitFury’s vision of evolving towards a decentralized economy that is egalitarian, ”Vavilov commented in his statement.

Similarly, prior to this appointment, Brooks’ regulatory expertise was tested during his brief stint as CEO of Binance.US.

Brian Brooks and Binance

After spending time in the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency; Brooks made the decision to look to the crypto industry when he took on the role of CEO of Binance.US.

After only three months, Brooks made the decision to resign after an alleged battle over Binance’s independence. Considering Brooks’s prominence in the world of cryptocurrencies; the small period for which I exercise and the sudden resignation, attracted attention. During August, various reports suggested that Changpeng Zhao removed him over disputes related to how to navigate the company’s various regulatory controversies.

Despite all this, Brooks continues to enjoy a remarkably positive image in the industry as a whole. Thanks to his time as Coinbase’s top attorney; as well as the beneficial policies with crypto that he implemented while running the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.